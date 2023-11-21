Who is Travis Kelce's mother Donna? Exploring her life and relationship with son amid Taylor Swift relationship frenzy

Ed and Donna Kelce are not just proud parents; they are the parents of two Super Bowl 2023 athletes, Jason and Travis Kelce. The brothers, with a combined 22 years of playing in the NFL, achieved a football milestone that no other brotherly duo had accomplished before—they were the first brothers to square off at the Super Bowl.

Donna, the supportive mother, made sure to showcase equal support for her sons as they entered this historic matchup last week. For her "#gamedayfit," she wore a shirt that split into Eagles and Chiefs colors on each side, a clear bag featuring each of her sons' jersey numbers, and even sneakers corresponding to each team—Chiefs on her left and Eagles on her right. Donna's commitment to impartial support highlighted the love and pride she holds for both Jason and Travis. Here's everything you need to know about:

Donna Kelce: early life and relationship with son

Donna's Early Challenges and Support System

Donna's life journey faced challenges early on, especially with the death of her mother. At the time of her mother's death, Donna, her father, and her younger brother Don had just moved to the suburbs from Cleveland. Reflecting on her childhood, Donna credits her stepmother, Mary, also known as Grandma Murr by the Kelce brothers, for providing crucial support during a difficult time.

Mary played a pivotal role in picking up the pieces and getting Donna and Don back on track after their mother's death. Donna, at the age of 12, and Don, at 10, found a supportive figure in Mary, who became a guiding force in their lives. Despite Donna's father being against women playing sports, Mary supported her secretly competing at the Junior Olympics in track and field during her high school years, where she emerged victorious.

Describing her stepmother, Donna said, "She's just a lovely lady. I feel so fortunate that I was raised by her." Mary's encouragement continued, enabling Donna to become the first in her family to graduate from college. Donna pursued a successful 30-year career in banking, working for Mastercard before settling down with a local bank in Cleveland, specializing in commercial real estate finances.

Donna and Ed's Unexpected Encounter

Donna's love story with Ed, the father of Jason and Travis, began with a twist of fate. Ed stole Donna away from another date when they first met at a bar named Fagan's in Old Cleveland Flats. Donna had initially agreed to go on a date later that same night but, upon meeting Ed, decided to forego the planned outing.

Ed, covered in dirt from head to toe after working at the steel lab, engaged Donna in conversation, and the two hit it off. Donna humorously revealed that she skipped a play date for the unexpected encounter, saying, "It was a good play, too! I really wanted to see it." Despite Ed's initial shock at winning over Donna in his less-than-pristine state, their connection was evident.

After a quick shower, Ed took Donna to another nearby bar, marking the beginning of their lasting romance. Donna recalled, "It was meant to be. It's just the way it was."

Donna traveled 1300 miles to attend her son's game

Donna, while adamant that she doesn't favor one son over the other, has a humorous dilemma when it comes to supporting Jason and Travis. During the Super Bowl, where both sons were competing against each other, Donna decided to root for "the offense" and cheer every time someone had the ball. She playfully confessed that the Eagles might have a slight edge, teasing Jason about her plan.

While Donna may not publicly declare a favorite, she has a unique way of showing her love for both sons. During the NFL Wild Card games, where Jason and Travis played on opposite coasts, Donna embarked on a remarkable journey to see both sons compete in their respective playoff games on the same day.

Documented by the NFL's official Twitter account, Donna traveled 1,300 miles from San Francisco, where Jason and the Eagles faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to Kansas City, where she surprised Travis at the Chiefs' post-game press conference.

The Emotional Super Bowl and Donna's Impact

Jason and Travis, in a heartfelt episode of their podcast, New Heights, expressed the emotional significance of the 2023 Super Bowl, Jason emphasizing, "The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome, it was awesome that she was on top of the world for a week." Travis added, "She was the heavyweight champ, man, she was on top of it, and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you killed it. Dad, you've been killing it."

The brothers acknowledged that seeing their mom was a particularly emotional moment. Jason shared, "The moment I saw mom is when I got really emotional because man, it was so awesome," while Travis added, "She was the heavyweight champ, man. She was on top of it, and she shined the whole time, man. That was the coolest part. Mom, you killed it. Dad, you've been killing it."

Donna expressed about writing letters to her son, saying, "I wrote them both letters and I'm going to take them cookies," he added, "to tell them that my fingers are crossed for both of them, that I'm proud of them, and I hope their dreams come true."

Travis likes to tease his mother

Travis enjoys teasing Donna, playfully suggesting that Jason holds a special place in her heart because of the grandkids. The lighthearted banter extends to a family discussion on who Donna's true favorite son might be, with Jason. As Jason once asked his mother, "You've said in the past to both of us that you root for me because I've given you grandkids. I've always known that you root for Travis. So, who do you actually root for?"

Donna skillfully dodges the question, saying, "In this one, you have the luxury of rooting for offenses," she added, "but if in a battle to the death, me versus Travis, who are you rooting for?" prompting her sons to respond with laughter. In a humorous twist, Travis concedes defeat, joking that he needs to "start breeding" to win his mom's favor back with more grandchildren.

While Donna expresses her enthusiasm for additional grandchildren, she wisely advises Travis to wait until he finds the right person before expanding the family. Travis, in good spirits, amusingly declares his intent to become a breeder to ensure his mom's continued love and affection.

