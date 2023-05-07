Who Is Trevor Lawrence's Wife? All you need to know about Marissa Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence, the highly regarded amateur prospect in the National Football League (NFL), was born on October 6, 1999. He currently serves as the quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence had an impressive run as a freshman at Clemson, going undefeated and securing a victory in the 2019 National Championship Game. Throughout his time at Clemson, he set a record for career quarterback wins, with only two losses in the 2020 National Championship and 2021 Sugar Bowl. In the 2021 NFL Draft, he was the first overall pick by the Jaguars. Besides his successful football career, Lawrence is happily married to his long-time girlfriend, Marissa. If you're curious about Marissa Lawrence, keep reading to learn more.

Who is Marissa Lawrence?

Marissa Mowry, an American student-athlete, was born on November 10, 1999, in Cartersville, Georgia. Her parents, Steve Mowry and Kelly Huffman Cass, raised her alongside her two sisters, McKenzie and Miranda. Marissa developed a passion for soccer at the young age of 5 and continued to play throughout her college years at Anderson University. After graduating in December 2020, she pursued a degree in public relations. As a forward, Marissa showcased her skills on the soccer field, earning a spot as a three-year starter for the Anderson Trojans.

Marissa's academic journey began at Cartersville High School in her hometown, where she first crossed paths with Trevor, who would later become her partner. In addition to her athletic pursuits, Marissa has also embarked on a modelling career, signing a contract with MP Management. On social media, Marissa openly shares her Christian faith, often alongside her significant other, Trevor. With her American nationality and white heritage, Marissa embraces her roots and continues to inspire others with her achievements and devotion to both sports and personal beliefs.

What Is Marissa Lawrence’s Job?

When Marissa was a student at Anderson University, she actively participated in soccer, a sport she had been involved in since the tender age of five.

Regrettably, her aspirations of turning professional were shattered when her soccer career was abruptly halted by the devastating COVID pandemic.

On Instagram in 2021, as she prepared for her graduation, she shared her heartfelt thoughts: "Commencing this message has proven to be quite challenging. How does one bid farewell to something that has been an integral part of their entire life, something they have invested so much passion and effort into, something they deeply cherish?

"Although things are not concluding as I had envisioned (the pandemic compelled the cancellation of our soccer season, which was rescheduled for spring. Since I am set to graduate in December, I missed out on a final soccer season), I cannot express enough gratitude and elation for the invaluable experiences I have had with the sport I hold dear to my heart.”

"I have worn this jersey with immense pride and joy, but now the time has come to bid it farewell and embark on the new season that the Lord has laid out for me. With the confidence instilled by soccer's profound impact on my life, I eagerly embrace what lies ahead."

Advertisement

Following her graduation, Marissa unveiled her exciting new venture by establishing an event planning company named Love, Gigi Event Design in June 2021.

Taking to Instagram, she announced with great enthusiasm: "INCREDIBLY EXCITING NEWS!! As many of you are aware, I have always possessed an ardent passion for events, planning, and everything associated with creating unforgettable celebrations! As I embark on this fresh chapter in my life, I am thrilled to disclose my partnership with @lovegigievents (woohoo!).

"I am absolutely thrilled about this new endeavour and the pursuit of my dreams. Come join the party by following their page, and let's together transform visions into reality. I cannot wait to plan alongside all of you and turn dreams into cherished memories."

When Did Marissa Lawrence and Trevor Lawrence meet?

Trevor and Marissa first met each other while attending Cartersville High School in Georgia in 2016, during their eighth grade. Their relationship started to blossom the following year when Marissa began sharing pictures of Trevor on her social media, including snaps of him in his football jersey.

In 2017, the couple went to their high school prom, with Marissa wearing a beautiful blue gown and Trevor dressed in a matching suit. This special event happened just before their first anniversary of dating. They also attended their senior prom together in 2018.

After six years of dating, Trevor and Marissa tied the knot in 2021. They have been each other's pillars of support both on and off the field, and the couple is excited about Trevor's upcoming journey with the Jaguars. Their religious beliefs are also frequently showcased on their social media profiles.

How long has Trevor Lawrence been dating Marissa Lawrence?

Trevor Lawrence and his wife, Marissa Mowry, have shared a special bond since their childhood days, and their connection has only grown stronger over the years. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in February 2023, the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback revealed that they first crossed paths in fifth grade, but it wasn't until the 10th grade that they started dating seriously.

Marissa Mowry, who has been an unwavering supporter of Trevor, has diligently chronicled their love story since it began in 2016. After two years of dating, they joyfully celebrated their high school graduation before embarking on a long-distance relationship during their college years.

Advertisement

Reflecting on their journey, Mowry expressed her gratitude on Instagram in May 2018, stating, "Two years ago, Trevor awkwardly asked me to be his girlfriend... But who could have predicted that this awkward question would lead to the best years of my life? Thank you for being my best friend, Trev, and for loving me unconditionally. I know our path hasn't always been smooth, but even a challenging day with you surpasses a good day with anyone else."

Through their enduring bond, Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry exemplify a love that has withstood the test of time, strengthening their commitment to each other with each passing day.

Where Did Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Get Engaged?

Trevor Lawrence was selected as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, following a close miss for the Heisman Trophy in 2020 while representing the Clemson Tigers.

Clemson Memorial Stadium held significant meaning in Lawrence's personal life, serving as the backdrop for his engagement to Marissa. In July 2020, Marissa shared a series of photographs capturing the engagement moment. Clad in a suit, Trevor knelt down on one knee at the center of the stadium.

Without any hesitation, Marissa swiftly accepted the proposal, expressing her overwhelming joy on Instagram: "This is the easiest YES of my life!!! I will love you forever, Trevor."

When did Trevor and Marissa get married?

The couple exchanged their vows on April 10, 2021, in Bluffton, South Carolina, after becoming engaged in July 2020. Trevor took the opportunity to propose to Marissa at the renowned Memorial Stadium, home of his former team, the Clemson Tigers football team. Marissa expressed her heartfelt appreciation for Clemson University, stating that it would always hold a special place in their hearts. Their affection for one another is evident as they frequently share photos and express their admiration on their social media accounts. Furthermore, the couple actively contributed to pandemic relief efforts by establishing the "Trevor Lawrence and Marissa Mowry Covid-19 Relief Fund." The fund aimed to provide assistance to families directly affected by Covid-19 in Georgia and South Carolina.

Advertisement

What has Trevor Lawrence said about his relationship?

"I believe I've had to handle myself with great care, but I've also been intentional about maintaining that approach for several years," Lawrence expressed. "In fact, I've been doing so since I can recall because I've always been younger than many others and had to navigate the constant attention and spotlight starting from my freshman year of college."

"I think it's something I've learned to deal with early on, and it has become an integral part of my character and how I navigate through various aspects of life. Undoubtedly, it has made things easier for me."