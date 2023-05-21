Who is Ty Jones, Ed Sheeran lookalike banned from TikTok?

Ty Jones, who is a well-known TikTok star and is well known for his resemblance to British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, was recently banned from the social media platform TikTok, which has left fans wondering why and the reason for his sudden account suspension.

Here is why Ty Jones was banned from the account:

Ty Jones was banned for "impersonating" the artist, despite many warnings that he is not Ed.

Ty Jones, a 28-year-old influencer, resembles British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. TikTok banned his account for "impersonating" the celebrity.

Jones announced the news on Instagram, posting a snapshot of his TikTok profile that had been "banned." Despite confirming in his profile that he was not Ed Sheeran and had a completely different name from Sheeran's account, Jones was rejected by TikTok.

Ty Jones sent a message after his TikTok ban.

"Funnily enough, my Tiktok account was banned for impersonating' when my name was an individual, my lives were titled 'I'M NOT ED SHEERAN!' and my videos consisted of my individual life as a celebrity lookalike, etc.," he stated.

"Tiktok just banned me; I appealed and received a response within minutes that it was denied; I genuinely feel discriminated against for the way I look." I contacted Ed Sheeran's management, who stated that they had no participation in the action taken against me, but the media is very interested in my tale".

Fortunately, his TikTok profile has subsequently been reactivated at the time of this writing after allegations of his unexpected restriction.

Although Jones was not attempting to imitate Sheeran's TikTok appearance, he did earn a career as a celebrity mimic, with the majority of his material consisting of amusing parodies of the 'Shape of You' singer.

Jones, in fact, has gone viral several times before, with one of his most noteworthy acts being an impersonation of Sheeran at the KSI versus Logan Paul 2 boxing event in 2019. Jones is the latest celebrity doppelganger to go viral on TikTok, following Megan Fox's lookalike's revelation of the odd requests she receives on her OnlyFans.

The well-known Doppelganger of TikTok

TikTok has millions of users and a startling number of celebrity impersonators. Consider 'Miss Kate,' Scarlett Johansson's doppelganger who went viral last year for her stunning Black Widow cosplays.

In April, YouTube sensation Logan Paul's dead ringer, Rodney Peterson, got into a street altercation with UFC fighter Nate Diaz.

