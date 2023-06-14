Who is Tyler Perry? 5 things you need to know about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's friend

Tyler Perry will totally be in control of the cable channel BET. A recent report suggests that the American actor is finalizing the process to take over the cable channel. Here are 5 things you need to know about the entertainment mogul.

Tyler Perry is an actor

Tyler Perry is an actor, filmmaker, playwright, and comedian. Tyler is best known for his portrayal of Madea Earlene Simmons. The first film he made was Diary of a Mad Black Woman in 2005 which went on to earn $50 million. Tyler was born on 13th September 1969 in New Orleans, Louisiana, and grew up with 3 of his siblings

Tyler Perry has never been married

While Tyler has been in multiple public relationships, the actor has never been married. He dated Ethiopian model Gelila Bekele from 2009 until 2020 after meeting her at a Prince concert. During the relationship, the pair had a son named Aman Tyler Perry. Perry has tried his best to keep his son away from the spotlight after he decided he wanted his family’s life to be “as normal a life as possible.” Before Tyler dated the mother of his child, he was linked to Tasha Smith and Tyra Banks in the past. The actor is not known t be dating anybody at the moment.

Tyler Perry is friends with Harry and Meghan

Tyler has spoken about how his friendship with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry originated. The actor had written to the Duchess before she got married to Harry. Even though he did not really know her and they hadn’t met before, Tyler wrote Meghan a letter in 2018 after the scandal involving her father and paparazzi made headlines. The actor wrote to Meghan, saying he was “praying for her just to be able to move through it and hold on” while also promising that he would be there in her time of need if she ever needed help.

Meghan spoke about the letter as she revealed, “Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler.”

Tyler Perry is Lilibet’s godfather

When Meghan and Harry had their second child Lilibet, they decided to pick Tyler Perry to be her godfather. In the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, Tyler recalls a conversation he had with Harry and Meghan after their daughter was born. Lilibet was born in June 2021 when the couple asked him if he would like to be her godfather, to which he replied by saying he would be “honored” to accept.

Though he accepted gladly, the actor revealed he had one stipulation. He recalled as he said, “I go, hold on a second – does that mean we gotta go over there and do all of that in the church with [the royal family], because I don’t wanna do that.”

Tyler Perry build his own entertainment empire

Tyler decided to create his own show called ‘House of Payne,’ which earned him an immense amount of recognition and fame. The actor also decided to build his soundstage in Atlanta and put his own money into building stages and lights while successfully creating Tyler Perry Studio. He wrote, directed, and produced the series and sold it to it CW. Later TBS bought the series for $200 million, $138 of the amount went to Tyler.

