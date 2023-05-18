Who is Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute? Here's why she has returned to the Season 10 finale

Despite quitting the reality TV show Vanderpump Rules in 2020, the show’s alum, Kristen Doute, has stepped into the drama. Doute was sacked from ‘Vanderpump Rules’ three years ago after making racist remarks about a co-star, Faith Stowers. But now, the original cast member has finally made a comeback. And, she made an appearance on the finale episode of Season 10, on May 17.

The reality star, who was dating Tom Sandoval when the show debuted in 2013, paid a visit to Ariana Madix in the episode "#Scandoval." The finale follows what happens after Madix finds out that her friend Raquel Leviss and her longtime lover Sandoval are having an affair.

Doute goes to Madix to console her after Sandoval's adultery following a heated argument between the former couple. When Madix asks Doute if she wants a drink, she replies and says that she does. Doute says, “When I think of your ex-boyfriend, I think I need a drink,” To which Madrid replied, “You mean also your ex-boyfriend?” And then, they say, "Our ex-boyfriend" and hug each other.

Who is Kristen Doute?

Kristen Doute had a prominent role in the start of Madix and Sandoval's romance almost a decade ago. Beginning in 2007, Sandoval and Doute were a couple for more than five years. In season 2, she cheated on Sandoval with one of his friends, Jax Taylor, which led to the breakup of the couple. The fact that Sandoval kissed Madix while he was still with Doute was also made known by the season's end. Sandoval and Madix started dating after the former parted ways with Doute. They made their public appearance as a pair at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 2 cast reunion.

In 2020, Kristen Doute made an announcement that she and Stassi have been sacked from the show after making a police call against co-star Faith.

Why was Kristen Doute fired from Vanderpump Rules?

In 2020, Kristen's involvement in Vanderpump Rules came to an abrupt end when Bravo fired her for acting racially against Faith Stowers, a fellow cast member. Kristen along with two other cast members, Stassi and Jax, were forced to pack their bags by Bravo and leave Vanderpump Rules. It was in June 2020 that during a live Instagram video, Faith mentioned that Kristen and Stassi had called the police on her.

