Who is Vanessa Hudgens' rumored husband, Cole Tucker? Exploring his life and career following wedding rumors

Cole Tucker, born on July 3, 1996, in Phoenix, Arizona, is a standout shortstop for the Pittsburgh Pirates in Major League Baseball. Known for his athleticism and charismatic presence on the field, Tucker gained additional public attention when he began dating actress Vanessa Hudgens in 2020. Their relationship has been a subject of interest, with the couple often sharing moments of mutual support and celebration on social media. Beyond his personal life, Tucker continues to make strides in his baseball career, contributing to the Pittsburgh Pirates with his talent and dedication.

Who is Vanessa Hudgens' rumored husband, Cole Tucker?

Cole Tucker, a notable figure in Major League Baseball, originates from Phoenix, Arizona. His journey to professional baseball began in 2014 when he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates as their shortstop. Standing tall at 6'3", Tucker secured the 24th pick in the 1st round, stepping into the professional arena with his debut in April 2019.

Known for his versatility, Tucker seamlessly transitions between the shortstop and outfielder positions for the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, a setback occurred in the fall of 2020 when he suffered a concussion, abruptly ending his season. CBS Sports reported on this unfortunate incident, detailing the circumstances that benched the talented player. In December 2020, Vanessa Hudgens, the acclaimed actress and Tucker's girlfriend, visited him in his hometown of Phoenix. This visit, noted by the Daily Mail, was marked by a shared photo on social media, showcasing the couple's time at Papago Park Amphitheater. Hudgens captioned the snaps with a touch of humor, describing their outing as "Real hot girl sh*t🤘🏽."

Advertisement

The Tucker family boasts another baseball talent, Cole's younger brother, Carson. Drafted in 2020 as a first-round pick shortstop by the Cleveland Indians, Carson follows in his older brother's footsteps as per MLB . Cole has been an unwavering source of support for Carson, expressing his admiration and encouragement to MLB , “Like, Carson Tucker’s my favorite player, and I’m rooting for him and pulling for him and following his every move. I’m just trying to be as much a part of the process as I can and putting my big-brother hat on and also putting my baseball-player hat on, just because I have a lot of experience with the process."

A keen enthusiast of High School Musical, Tucker has a Twitter history filled with retweets of related memes. Moreover, he demonstrates a love for filmmaking, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Tucker engages in predicting Oscar winners and shares his preferences for baseball movies, with a nod to classics like Bull Durham and The Sandlot.

Music is another shared interest between Tucker and Hudgens. Although not a solo artist like his girlfriend, Tucker exhibits musical talent off the field, showcasing his drumming skills and custom-painted guitar on Instagram. In a world where sports, family, entertainment, and hobbies intersect, Cole Tucker emerges as a dynamic personality, capturing attention both on and off the baseball field.

ALSO READ: Then vs Now: A look at where the cast members of High School Musical are 16 years later

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker got engaged in February 2023

According to TMZ , an insider close to the couple revealed that Cole Tucker proposed to Vanessa Hudgens in late 2022, although neither has officially confirmed the news. During an appearance on ‘ Today with Hoda & Jenna ’ on April 14, when asked about the engagement, Hudgens shared her excitement about the prospect of marriage.

Describing the feeling as "amazing," she conveyed, “I was talking about this with Cole, my partner. People are always like ‘Does it feel different?’ You know, it actually does. There's like a sense of security and you feel so safe. It's the best thing ever. I love being a fiancée.” She further said, “After our first weekend together, I called my sister, and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.’ The foresight!”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Vanessa Hudgens married to Cole Tucker? Exploring their relationship amidst reports of secret marriage