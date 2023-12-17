Who is Wayne Brady? Exploring actor's life and career as he comes out as pansexual

American television host and comedian Wayne Brady has been a mainstay in the US television industry for a long time with his various roles as well as his shows. He is also a celebrated singer who has made an impact in various crafts in his career.

Brady recently came out as pansexual and is one of the few celebrities to have openly come out as one. This revelation brought several changes in his life moving forward, as well as hordes of support from people who appreciated his candor.

Wayne Brady on coming out as pansexual

Being able to accept yourself as you are is one of the most freeing feelings in the world. For people in the public eye, having that kind of freedom becomes even more important as it allows them to be better artists as well.

Wayne Brady is experiencing a similar feeling after accepting his pansexuality and being open about it in the public eye. For him, the best part about coming out is that now he has no fear about his public perception. He could be out on the red carpet and need not worry about who he is with or how he is being perceived.

Another freedom that has come after his revelation is the infinite potential for dating and suitors that he can court now. He doesn't have any real fear of being judged for his choice of partner and is becoming increasingly accepting of his love life. However, he has yet to explore dating as a pansexual man and is just biding his time for now without rushing into a relationship.

"It doesn't mean that it's ever going to manifest itself in a relationship with a man or a relationship with this person. I don't know, but at least being able to voice that, so that, if I go into a relationship, whoever I'm in a relationship with knows me 100 percent," he told Entertainment Tonight with regards to his dating scenario as a pansexual man.

Wayne Brady on getting support from family and fans

Pansexuality is still a very much unexplored topic in the public sphere. People don't really talk about it as much, and for someone like Wayne Brady to come out and set an example for his generation is a very big step.

The How I Met Your Mother actor revealed that he experienced a wave of positive messages and encouragement when he came out and has been grateful for such support. In an interview, he recently told Yahoo Entertainment, "I've gotten so many DMs, emails, and texts from people who, at a midpoint in their life, want to express themselves, whether it's changing their work or coming out."

The Let's Make A Deal host admits that it will still be a long way till he is completely comfortable in his identity, but the support of his near and dear ones, as well as his fans, has definitely made it an easier journey for him.

