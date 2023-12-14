Who is Wolverine's son Daken? Exploring the character rumored to appear in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3 is going to be a fun ride for the superhero fandom as many new characters are said to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the hotly anticipated comeback of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine has been heavily talked about on the internet, a new character is said to join the new multiversal ride. As shown in the previous movie, Wolverine aka Logan had a daughter named Laura, but another child named Daken is said to be shown in the movie.

Who is Daken?

Throughout the years, Marvel Studios has brought many lives to Wolverine. However, they have never talked about his well-known child, Daken, also known as Akihiro. In the comics, he is a biological child with his now-deceased wife Itsu, from his time in Japan, and is like his father. Daken has retractable claws and regenerative healing power but isn't an exact copy of Logan's. The healing factor that Daken uses is not just automatic like Wolverine; it is affected by his mental state as he is a clone of Wolverine.

The films never explored any of his other children but span across the various Marvel universes, including the main universe and the alternate MC2, Ultimate, Mutant X, Earth-9811, Earth-13729, and Earth-295 universes. In the comics, Daken has had a troubled past as his mother, Itsu was murdered by the Winter Soldier in his mission to return Wolverine to Madripoor.

How can Daken appear in Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3?

Due to his traumatic past, it can be a great opportunity for Marvel Studios to bring a new character into the universe. At the time of his birth, Daken was cut out from his dead mother's womb by Romulus, but due to his healing powers, he managed to survive and was then left on the doorstep of his Japanese adoptive parents, but his life did not have a fairy tale ending. However, it is X-23, who was seen as his daughter in the last movie, Logan. Released in 2017, Laura aka X-23 was portrayed by Dafne Keen in the movie.

