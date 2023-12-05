Who is X-23? Exploring the character rumored to be joining Ryan Reynold and Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3

Logan marks the farewell of Hugh Jackman as the iconic Wolverine in the X-Men series. The film portrays an aged and battered Logan seeking peace in a tumultuous world. His final journey takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Laura, also known as X-23, a young girl with abilities akin to Wolverine's. As Logan faces his last battle, it raises the question: could this be an opportunity for X-23 to venture into her own stories?

Who is X-23 in Deadpool 3?

X-23, first introduced in the animated series X-Men Evolution, later transitioned from television to comics. In the cartoon, she was portrayed as a clone of Wolverine created by Hydra, named X-23 due to 22 failed attempts at cloning Logan. The character's popularity led to her incorporation into Marvel Comics, where her origin story remained similar but without the Hydra involvement.

In the comic world, X-23's journey unfolds as a mute prostitute using her claws to cope with pain. She eventually finds a new life after tracking her genetic father, Wolverine, and becomes part of the X-Men. However, her skills take a darker turn as she joins X-Force, a hit squad within the X-Men, leading her to eventually pursue her path.

Powers of X-23

Throughout her solo adventures, X-23's character evolves from a trained assassin to a more upbeat and relatable persona. She becomes part of various superhero groups, including the X-Men and the Avengers. However, her defining moment comes after the events of Secret Wars, where she takes on Wolverine's legacy, donning his costume and adopting the moniker of All-New Wolverine.

X-23's powers closely mirror Wolverine's, featuring retractable claws, a healing factor, and heightened agility. However, she has two claws on each hand and an additional one on each foot, a result of her creators modifying her original claws. She also possesses a unique trigger scent that induces a berserker rage, making her a formidable force.

The Difference in X-23 in comics and movie

Logan's portrayal of X-23 by Dafne Keen differs from the comics, presenting her as an 11-year-old girl. The film alters her background, and while some differences exist, the essence of the character's abilities and ferocity remains. X-23's cinematic future is uncertain, but Logan establishes her potential for adamantium-clawed adventures beyond Hugh Jackman's era.

In conclusion, Logan serves as a dark and poignant farewell for Hugh Jackman's Wolverine, while introducing audiences to a compelling rendition of X-23, played by Dafne Keen. The film hints at the possibility of adamantium claws continuing to make an impact on the big screen, offering a new chapter for this iconic character.

