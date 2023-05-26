Who is Yam Yam Arocho? 5 things to know about winner of Survivor 44

Yam Yam Arocho's Triumph

In a stunning conclusion, Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho, a 31-year-old salon owner from Puerto Rico, secured the title of Sole Survivor and the coveted $1 million prize on Survivor Season 44. He prevailed over the other two final contestants, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt and Carolyn Wiger, by receiving the majority of votes from the jury.

Yam Yam's Background

Yam Yam, also known as Yamil Arocho, hails from Puerto Rico. He joined the cast of Survivor Season 44 as one of 18 contestants and was initially placed in the Tika tribe. Throughout the season, Arocho played a pivotal role as part of the Tika Three alliance alongside Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett, strategically eliminating players from other tribes.

Immunity Victories

While Arocho's tribe secured tribal immunity, he won individual immunity once after the merge. In the challenging "Last Gasp" endurance test, where players must remain submerged in the rising tide under a grate, Arocho showcased his resilience. Outlasting Lagares-Greenblatt, he claimed victory with an impressive time of 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Filming Details

The 44th season of Survivor was filmed in the scenic Mamanuca Islands of Fiji in June 2022. The season premiered on CBS on March 1, captivating audiences with its intense gameplay and strategic moves.

Future of 'Survivor'

Exciting news for Survivor fans: Host Jeff Probst has confirmed the upcoming 45th season of the show, which will also be filmed in the breathtaking Mamanuca Islands of Fiji. Although no premiere date has been announced yet, CBS has revealed that each episode will extend to 90 minutes instead of the usual 60 minutes. While the cast for Season 45 is yet to be disclosed, rumors suggest the possible return of Bruce Perreault, an original contestant from Season 44 who was medically evacuated due to a head injury.

