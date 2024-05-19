Who is Zac Brown's ex-wife Kelly Yazdi? All about the actress as singer granted temporary restraining order against her

Kelly Mare Yazdi, an Iranian-American actress and model, rose to fame for her role in the J.P. Getty Museum documentary Herb Ritts: L.A. Style, in which she played a variety of supermodels, including Cindy Crawford.

Kelly's career has since expanded to include acting, stunt work, modeling, and entrepreneurship. Kelly recently made headlines for a legal dispute with her ex-husband, country singer Zac Brown, who was granted a temporary restraining order against her, as per Fox News.

Early life and career

Kelly Yazdi was born on January 25, 1991, and has mixed Iranian and Scandinavian ancestry. She was raised in Minnesota and moved to Los Angeles as a teenager. Kelly earned her Bachelor of Arts degree early from the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB), where she also studied advanced acting and performing arts.

After finishing her education, Kelly moved to Los Angeles to pursue an entertainment career. She appeared in a number of projects, including The Beautiful Ones, The Martial Arts Kid, and Steve Austin's Broken Skull Ranch Challenge. Kelly's versatility has propelled her to popularity in the industry, landing her roles in television shows such as Hawaii Five-O.

Rise to fame and notable works

Kelly's breakthrough came with her role in the documentary Herb Ritts: L.A. Style, which received international acclaim. This exposure provided her with opportunities in the entertainment industry. She took on larger roles in films and television shows. Aside from acting, Kelly is a professional model and skilled stuntwoman. She also founded Ride Wild, a platform for female powersport riders.

Relationship with Zac Brown

Kelly Yazdi and Zac Brown's relationship became public when they announced their engagement in 2022 while on vacation in Hawaii. The proposal was described as very intimate, and the couple kept the details private. They married in Georgia in August 2022, and their wedding reception was held in November at a bowling alley.

However, their marriage did not last long. The couple announced their separation in December 2023, four months after they married. In a joint statement to Fox News Digital, they stated, "We are in the process of divorce. Our mutual respect for one another remains. We wish each other the best and will always appreciate our time together. As we navigate this personal matter, we simply request privacy during this time."

Legal dispute and restraining order

The recent legal dispute between Kelly Yazdi and Zac Brown has received a lot of media attention. Zac Brown filed a lawsuit in Georgia, seeking an emergency temporary restraining order, injunctive relief, and damages for Kelly's alleged violations of a confidentiality agreement. According to documents obtained by NBC, she signed the confidentiality agreement while working for the Zac Brown Band from August 2022 to February 2024.

The restraining order was granted on Saturday, requiring Kelly to take down an Instagram post that Zac claimed violated the agreement and harmed his reputation. The order also prohibits her from making any defamatory, false, untrue, or otherwise harmful statements about Zac, his family, or members of the Zac Brown Band.

In a statement to NBC, Zac Brown stated, "I took the steps necessary to enforce an agreement between us to maintain personal and business affairs in confidence and to protect my family from online harassment and speculation. My only hope is for us to keep private matters private and to move forward with the mutual respect we had agreed to show one another when we parted ways."

