Who Is Zachary Quinto? Meet Star Trek Actor As Toronto Restaurant Calls Him Out For 'Yelling' At Their Staff

In a recent Instagram post, Toronto's trendy eatery Manita called out Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto for behaving "like an entitled child." They claimed Quinto yelled at staff and made other diners uncomfortable. Fans and restaurantgoers are buzzing about Quinto's recent behavior after his iconic role as Spock in Star Trek reboot movies. Quinto's reps haven't commented on the incident yet.

What happened in the restaurant?

On Monday, Toronto restaurant Manita slammed Star Trek actor Zachary Quinto for yelling at staff. On Instagram, the restaurant wrote, "Zachary Quinto - an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer. In spite of being politely informed that the empty tables in the dining room had been spoken for, he continued to yell at our staff like an entitled child when he did not reply to two texts to let them know his table was ready. Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable.”

The actor played Spock in the 2009 Star Trek film, and he reprised the role for the sequels Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) and Star Trek Beyond (2016). The message continued, "take your bad vibes elsewhere. We have many lovely celebrities here at Manita, but you are not one of them."

All about the post made by the restaurant on Instagram

Apparently, the restaurant posted a screenshot of an Instagram story on Sunday. In the caption on Monday, they added: "This isn't the first time an irate guest has taken their frustrations out on our staff. We are profoundly grateful to our mostly amazing, friendly, gracious guests... who may occasionally provide constructive feedback."

"To all the other Zachary Quintos out there, on behalf of restaurant workers everywhere: We aren't above criticism, but we aren't above demeanor" the post concluded. Quinto representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

