Who Is Zack Hansen? Everything We Know About Guitarist As He Steps Down From The World Alive Band

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of domestic abuse.

Metalcore band The World Alive's member Zack Hansen announced his decision to leave the band. He has been the lead guitarist, as well as backing vocalist of The World Alive since the beginning. He is one of the founding members of the band.

The World Alive member revealed to be a domestic abuser quits band

In fact, this was quite unexpected since just two days earlier, The Word Alive had disclosed that they would be supporting Asking Alexandria during their second leg of their U.S. tour from September through early November; news which Hansen also shared.

Hansen announced on his Instagram which is now private, “As of today — with respect to my family, friends and fans I will be stepping away from The Word Alive to handle some personal issues and to take the time necessary to focus on myself. I know in the long run this is what’s best for me and TWA. I ask for your patience, understanding and privacy at this time. Thank you for all of the support.”

As of now all of the members who had formed the band have left it except for Tyler Smith, a singer who joined immediately after its first EP. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Zack Hansen's partner posts videos of her getting beaten up by him

The World Alive band took to Instagram with clearer information on the situation posting, "As soon as we were made aware of the situation directed towards our guitarist, Zack, we immediately asked him to step away from the band. We do not condone any domestic abuse whatsoever."

The departure has caused a lot of controversy as it was caught on camera by his partner on X/Twitter. As reported in Lambgoat, for instance, in one clip he gets into an altercation with her whereby he spits at her and in another where he is seen disabling the camera saying “I f***ing hate you.”

In another post, she revealed, "I'm very well aware that I may not have handled his abuse in the best way in the past but I'm sick of protecting someone who drove me to react. I have never put a hand on him that wasn't in defense of myself."

Though those videos could initially be found online they are no longer there because since then Hansen’s partner has made her account private. Meanwhile, the comments made about these videos are still visible in her X account - @lilsithbitch

Without Zack Hansen, however, the future direction of the band becomes uncertain as they prepare themselves for live shows soon.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

