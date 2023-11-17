Who is Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt's biological mother? Roots explored as celeb kid joins Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, the adopted daughter of Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, embodies grace and resilience. Born in Ethiopia in 2005, Zahara became a part of Jolie's diverse and globally blended family in 2006. Growing up in the spotlight, Zahara has displayed a quiet strength and elegance that mirrors her mother's philanthropic endeavors. Known for her radiant smile and innate kindness, Zahara has become a symbol of international adoption and cultural unity. Recently, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, recently celebrated a significant milestone by joining the esteemed Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at Spelman College. A video shared by Essence captured the poignant moment as Zahara introduced herself before officially becoming a member of her new sorority sisters. This marks a meaningful step for Zahara, showcasing her engagement with collegiate life and underlining her connection to a legacy of sisterhood and service within the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

In an exuberant moment, Zahara Marley enthusiastically announced her identity, exclaiming, "My name is Zahara Marley Jolie!" With a confident hair shake, she proudly declared her roots in Los Angeles, evoking cheers from the spirited crowd. The transformative occasion was captured by Essence, with the magazine aptly noting, "Ivies Up! The first Black sorority just gained a very familiar face as a member!" Zahara's initiation into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at Spelman College was celebrated as a noteworthy achievement, and the joyous cheers resonated in recognition of her unique journey within the historic sisterhood. The magazine captioned the video, “Congratulations to Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who just joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. at @SpelmanCollege!”

ALSO READ: ‘I would've gone under in a much darker...’: Angelina Jolie on life with kids and how it changed her amid legal battle with Brad Pitt

What is Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. all about?

Established in 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. stands as the pioneering intercollegiate historically African-American sorority. Boasting a rich legacy, the sisterhood encompasses over 1,064 chapters and has initiated more than 355,000 members, embodying a commitment to sisterhood, service, and scholarship. Noteworthy figures within the sorority include Vice President Kamala Harris, the late Dr. Maya Angelou, actress Phylicia Rashad, and comedian Wanda Sykes. In a July 2022 announcement, Angelina Jolie shared that her daughter would be attending Spelman College, a prestigious historically Black women's liberal arts institution located in Atlanta, Georgia.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I've had my share of things': When Angelina Jolie talked about feeling ‘broken’ many times in her life