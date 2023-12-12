Who is Zooey Deschanel's ex husband Jacob Pechenik? Exploring his life career and relationship with the star

Zooey Deschanel is a star who is beloved by millions for her roles in 500 Days of Summer and sitcom New Girl as well as her dorky personality in real life which is similar to her characters in those projects.

She was married to film producer and businessman Jacob Pechenik from 2015 to 2019. During that time the duo also co-founded a startup which they are still running to this day even after their divorce.

Who is Jacob Pechenik?

Jacob Pechenik is a Hollywood film producer and a businessman. He married Zooey Deschanel in 2015 and had even started a couple of business ventures with her. He has been known for his finance and investment knowledge and has been behind several successful ventures.

In 2019, the couple amicably split up after much consideration and went their separate ways. Despite that the couple have been working on their business venture Lettuce Grow since that time and have even made it a success.

Even though the couple have made the business work together, there was a time right after their divorce when Pechenik had thought that working with his ex wife may not prove to be as productive.

“There was a time when I was asking less of her,” Pechenik told Inc. magazine. “Part of it was because of our ex-wife, ex-husband relationship and the kids. I didn’t want to strain the relationship. And part of it was that the business was taking off without needing to lean on her.”

The couple share two children together as well, named after zoo animals as the couple is quite keen on sustainability and environment. Their kids’ names are: Elsie Otter and Charlie Wolf.

Pechenik and Deschanel met on the sets of Rock and Kasbah and soon struck a romance with each other. Their split and divorce was quite amicable and was pretty drama free.

Zooey Deschenal’s romance with Jonathan Scott

In 2019, while Zooey Deschanel was in the process of separating from Jacob Pechenik she started seeing Proper Brothers star Jonathan Scott. The couple started officially dating during that time as well.

"Everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together," Pechenik had told Hollywood Life when asked about Deschanel’s new relationship . "We've been raising them, and we're going to continue to raise them, and take great care of them… I'm happy."

Recently in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, Deschanel and Jonathan Scott opened up about their relationship and early days of their courting. Speaking about their compatibility, the New Girl star said that they both are nerds and that’s why they relate to each other a lot.

The two met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke and stayed in touch, eventually leading to both of them dating each other. The couple soon started getting involved in each other’s family as well with Deschanel attending a family function at Scott’s and him being a second dad to her children. With Pechenik’s blessing and their own growing affections, the couple recently got engaged to each other.

