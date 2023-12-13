Who is Zooey Deschanel's partner, Jonathan Scott? Exploring his life, career, and relationship timeline with the actress

Driven from an early age to become a successful actress, Zooey Deschanel got her big break in the TV sitcom Veronica’s Closet at the age of 17. In 2003, Deschanel found critical acclaim for her distinctive acting style when she was voted Best Actress at the Mar Del Plata Film Festival for her role in All the Real Girls. She is also a talented singer and is often compared to golden-era Hollywood starlets.

Zooey Deschanel has been married and divorced twice. She was first married to singer Ben Gibbard and then she got married to producer Jacob Pechenik. After her divorce from Jacob Pechenik, the actress found love again and is now engaged to Jonathan Scott.

Let us dive into Jonathan Scott’s life, career, and relationship timeline with Zooey Deschanel.

Who is Jonathan Scott?

Jonathan Scott, born on 28 April 1978 in Vancouver, is a licensed contractor and with his twin brother, Drew Scott, stars in their HGTV series, Property Brothers: Forever Home and also in Brother Vs. Brother. Scott enrolled at the University of Calgary, after graduation, majoring in business management.

In Vancouver, Drew Scott was offered an audition for a show called Realtor Idol, based on the American Idol format. The show never materialized, but when the producers learned he had a brother who was a contractor, they developed a show around the pair tentatively called My Dream Home and later filmed the pilot for The Property Brothers. The show soon became the number one-rated show on the network. The success of Property Brothers spawned several spinoffs, including Buying and Selling and Brother vs. Brother. By 2014, the shows' combined viewership was more than 26 million.

Advertisement

In 2007, Jonathan Scott married Kelsy Ully, after a whirlwind romance. Sadly their union wasn't meant to be and they split after just two years. In his memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, Scott revealed that Ully’s job at a day club contributed to their failed marriage. After two, three more failed relationships, it seems like Scott has finally found his other half as he is now engaged to Zooey Deschanel.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott’s relationship timeline

Both Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott found each other at just the right time in their lives. They first met while filming for a Carpool Karaoke segment for The Late Show With James Corden in September 2019. Both the stars hit it off instantly and were spotted holding hands around Los Angeles. They made their relationship Instagram official in October 2019. Their relationship has grown stronger with the passing of time and both shared a number of romantic milestones along the way.

After four years of dating, Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are looking forward to forever. In August 2023, Deschanel announced her engagement with Scott by showing off her shiny engagement ring via Instagram.

In October, the pair opened up about their engagement and relationship in a PEOPLE cover story.

“When we first started dating, Zooey posted a picture of us together. It might've been the very first time we ever posted anything on social media. And I remember I looked at it and I saw the first comment right below was, ‘Why the hell is she with a Property Brother?!’ I was like, ‘Excuse me—rude!'" Scott told PEOPLE with mock indignation.

“Why wouldn’t I be with you?” Deschanel chimed in. “Our personalities are so compatible. It’s just that we’re from different worlds.”

ALSO READ: Top celebrity recipes to try out with your family this Thanksgiving featuring Kourtney Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more