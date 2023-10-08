'Who knows what’s good any more?': When SZA admitted record label 'cut' her off and took 'hard drive' to release 2017 album

SZA, the talented artist, has never failed to impress audiences with her impressive soundtracks. The star however shared that her first studio album, Ctrl, was released under unusual circumstances. Speaking to The Guardian , she revealed the back story of her much-awaited album that too was only able to be released after someone stole her hard drive from her, and eventually her studio finalized the song list for the album.

SZA on being ‘cut’ off by her own studio

In her interview, SZA explained that the delays surrounding Ctrl were primarily due to her struggle with anxiety, which affected her profoundly. She shared, “I freestyle everything, all the way down. And I listen back and think, what’s shitty? And if something’s too shitty and I can’t put my finger on it, and I think, wow this sucks to me, then I get way frustrated and usually scrap the song.”

One of the most intriguing revelations from SZA was how her record label, TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), decided to release Ctrl. She mentioned that her label took an unprecedented step as they “cut” the superstar off and released the album on their own in June.

The renowned singer recalled, “They just took my hard drive from me. That was all. I just kept fucking everything up. I just kept moving shit around. I was choosing from 150, 200 songs, so I’m just like, who knows what’s good any more?”

SZA admitted that the version of Ctrl released to the public might not be the one she would have put out herself. She shared, “No, absolutely not. Any longer and I probably wouldn’t … I’m also driving myself fucking crazy, so I don’t know. Give me another month and it would have been something completely different.”

When SZA promised she won’t take much time for her next album

Despite the challenges faced during the creation and release of Ctrl, SZA expressed optimism about her future work. She believes that her next album won't take as long to complete, as she has fewer anxieties hindering her progress.

“No! I have less anxiety about the things that hindered me putting this album out, so I’ll probably be done in the next six months,” SZA commented.

Though SZA released her next album after a hiatus of several years, the artist made her next album, SOS, public in 2022. It looks like fans can expect to wait for several years more to listen to the star’s next album.

