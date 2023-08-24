‘Who likes talking about themselves?’: Cillian Murphy once spoke about ‘excruciating’ pressure of the acting world

Cillian Murphy, born to two teachers in Ireland, stands apart from his peers in the acting world. Despite his talent and good looks, he shies away from the celebrity spotlight, preferring a low-key profile. In an interview, he reflected on the pressures of the industry, particularly the discomfort of self-promotion.

A balancing act of embracing privacy for Cillian Murphy

Murphy says that he thinks avoiding the trappings of fame is an easy task. He suggests avoiding openings and events, claiming that doing so is completely avoidable. He acknowledges that women frequently come under greater scrutiny, but he also applauds those at higher levels who are able to maintain their composure. Murphy's avoidance of excessive self-promotion is consistent with his belief that keeping a modest public profile improves his ability to play different characters in an accurate manner. He said “It’s the easiest thing in the world to do!” he says. “Don’t go to openings, don’t go to those parties. It’s avoidable. Then he talks about people keeping themselves grounded “There are still lots of people at a high level” who are grounded "I wish it was easier for me, but it’s excruciating. Who likes talking about themselves?”

ALSO READ: Did Cillian Murphy’s dominance lead to other Peaky Blinders star’s exit? Read to find out

Advertisement

Cillian Murphy on staying true to his values

Murphy's career has not suffered as a result of his refusal to play the celebrity game. He moves smoothly between high-budget movies, television shows, and plays. He is not bothered by his refusal to profit from the attention his ventures have garnered. Instead, he is adamant about upholding his values and concentrating on writing-driven ventures. Contrary to Hollywood conventions, he is dedicated to his family and refrains from making frequent work-related moves.

Cillian Murphy's upcoming projects

After a successful stint in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy's spotlight is set to shine brighter with the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie. Known for his discreet off-screen presence, Murphy's portrayal of Thomas Shelby has garnered immense acclaim. While details about the movie's plot remain under wraps, fans can expect a continuation of the gangster saga set against the backdrop of World War II. Murphy's reluctance to jump into the celebrity game aligns with his commitment to authentic storytelling, making this project highly anticipated among fans and critics alike.

ALSO READ: 'I'm really a wimp': When Cillian Murphy spoke about how Thomas Shelby's personality contradicts his real life one