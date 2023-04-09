Who plays Kim Kardashian in Drake’s new song ‘Search & Rescue’? Find out

Getting Kim Kardashian featured in a music video will definitely be a success, as the Kardashians have never been part of the acting world. They gained fame by putting their lives out there and making a series about them, and amidst all of this, featuring her in a music video with Drake does sound like a power-pack of billions of hits, but is it possible?

Fans couldn't control their excitement level when they noticed Drake’s music promotional video for the song Search & Run, where the actresses starring against Drake on the video looked ditto look-alike as Kim Kardashian, which swept the floor for many.

As several viewers were speculating about Drake's ability to pull off the seemingly unfathomable feat of getting Kim Kardashian to appear in a promotional photo with him, but after a certain number of trails, it was identified that the woman in the shot was not Kim.

Here is all about the fuss:

The newest track from Drake, "Search & Rescue," was released on Friday. The artwork for the song featured a mystery woman and him both donning helmets that included face shields.

The woman's appearance immediately drew comparisons to Kim Kardashian's from fans. Even though it looked unlikely that Kim K would appear in the pictures, Drake also included a sample of Kim's voice in the song, so people assumed it was feasible.

But after certain retakes, many came to the conclusion that the mysterious woman is Lilah, an artist who has previously received high praise from OVO.

Drake used a clip from "The Kardashians" on Hulu where Kim describes how messy her divorce from Kanye West is to show similarity.

Well, what came as a conclusive response was seeing Kim Kardashian actually casted with Drake. It would definitely be worth the watch, and if she was really casted, then she wouldn't have stopped herself from putting an announcement on her socials.

