Who’s In Your Head: Jonas Brothers release a groovy anthem after Nick Jonas’ 29th birthday; WATCH

With Nick Jonas turning 29, his band Jonas Brothers took the opportunity to release their latest song Who’s In Your Head, and it is a groovy anthem, to say the least! The track has all the Jonas Brother lending their vocals, with Nick and Joe Jonas as the main vocalists. The song was released in the morning on September 17.

The three brothers are singing about their unrequited love, but by the looks of it, the song doesn’t seem to be all that sad. While the lyrics offer the audience some kind of grief, the music sounds entirely opposite, as it can easily be termed as a peppy, upbeat, party track. “I wanna know who’s in your head? / Stealin’ your heart while I’m still bleedin’,” plays in the hook, which steadily moves on to the main verses, which are equally heartbreaking lyrics wise, but the music doesn’t seem to have any remorse.

The brothers had taken to their social media platforms to announce their new track. The song dropped a day after Nick Jonas’ 29th birthday. On the singer’s birthday, the Jonas Brothers wished their band member and sibling many happy returns. Nick’s loving wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, too, wished her husband with a heartfelt note to mark his birthday on September 16. “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby...Thank you for being you,” Priyanka penned.

Jonas Brothers had also kicked off with their concert ‘Remember This Tour.’ The three members have been touring all around the USA to deliver exceptional performances for their fans.

