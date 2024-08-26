Who Stars In Blink Twice? Complete Cast List Of Zoë Kravitz's Directorial Debut EXPLORED

Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut movie Blink Twice is a psychological thriller that follows the story of cocktail waitress Frida, who is invited by a wealthy tech billionaire to join him and his friends on a private island. However, what begins as a fun getaway turns into a nightmare when strange things start happening on the island, and Frida struggles to find the truth behind the events and make her way out of the place.

The movie has a great ensemble cast, including Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Alia Shawkat, Adria Arjona, Christian Slater, Simon Rex, Kyle MacLachlan, Haley Joel Osment, Geena Davis, and many more. Anyone wondering if Zoë Kravitz will be appearing in the movie might be disappointed as the actress does not have an on-screen role in this movie. However, her direction is nothing short of impressive, considering it's her first time directing a movie alone.

Here is the list of characters played by the aforementioned cast members.

Main Cast

Naomi Ackie As Frida

Naomi Ackie plays the central role, Frida, a cocktail waitress who is offered an invitation by tech mogul Slater King to accompany him on his lavish private island getaway. However, after spending some time, Frida realizes something is not right on the island.

Channing Tatum as Slater King

Channing Tatum plays the role of Slater King, the tech tycoon who had to step down as CEO of a company following a series of allegations against him. He invites Frida to join him and his friends on the island.

Alia Shawkat as Jess

Alia Shawkat plays the character of Jess, Frida's best friend and fellow cocktail waitress, who joins her on the island getaway.

Adria Arjona as Sarah

Adria Arjona plays Sarah, a woman on the island who is jealous of Frida because of Slater's interest toward Naomi.

Supporting Cast

Haley Joel Osment as Tom

Haley Joel Osment appears as Tom, Slater's anxious and annoying friend.

Geena Davis as Stacy

Geena Davis plays the role of Stacy, Slater's assistant.

Christian Slater as Vic

Christian Slater plays Vic, one of Slater's right-hand men.

Simon Rex as Cody

Simon Rex plays Cody, Slater's fine-dining enthusiast friend.

Kyle MacLachlan as Rich

Kyle MacLachlan plays Rich, Slater's therapist.

Blink Twice was released on August 23, 2024. The film has earned over $14 million worldwide, till now.

