Who Stars In Mother, Couch? Complete Cast List Explored

Niclas Larsson’s Mother, Couch, is an absurd story full of emotions. The offbeat dramedy premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival on September 9. The movie received mixed reviews, many appreciated the concept but were somehow not impressed with the end product. The movie takes the audiences on a cathartic journey redefining the meaning of family through absurdity. The plot revolves around a mother who sits on a couch in a furniture store and doesn't wish to leave. This leads to a chain of reaction bringing her three children together. Ellen Burstyn plays the role of a mother along with a fabulous star cast that keeps the audience hooked. We acquaint you with the complete list of the cast for Mother, Couch.

Ewan McGregor as David

Ewan McGregor is renowned both in Hollywood and on television( Obi-Wab Kenobi). He is popularly known for the role of the drug addict Mark Renton in Trainspotting (1996). He plays the role of one of the three children who is back to remove her mother from the store. The actor has done many successful movies earning a Golden Globe Award and a Primetime Emmy Award apart from others.

Rhys Ifans as Gruffudd

He is another of three children as a part of the plot, He currently appeared in the latest season of the House of Dragons, taking up the role of the villainous Otto Hightower, who is the prime reason behind the impending war. He also played the role of Xenophilius Lovegood in the Harry Potter series and Dr Curt Connor/ Lizars in The Amazing Spiderman.

Lara Flynn Boyle as Linda

Lara Flynn Boyle is the only daughter in the movie. In the television series Twin Peaks she played Doanna Hayward which was considered as her breakout role. Some of her popular performances include Red Roch West, Threesome, and Café Society. The also earned the Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for a spectacular role in ABC’s The Practice.

Ellen Burstyn as Mother

The veteran actor is the central character of the movie. She has won several awards including an Academy Award, A Tony Award, and two Primetime Emmy Awards. She has also won the much revered Triple Crown of Acting. Some of her works include Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, The Exorcist, Sametime, Next Year, and The Requiem for a Dream apart from others.

Other cast members of Mother, Couch

Mother, Couch is known for some of the significant names on the list which are mentioned below:

Taylor Russel as Bella

Lake Bell as Anne

Mar’Ques Woolford as Tom

Penelope Young as Bree

Ozzy Davidson as Young Lincoln

F. Murray Abraham as Marcus, Marco

