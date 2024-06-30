Who Stars In The Infallibles? Complete Cast List Explored

The new French action comedy film The Infallibles is getting attention on Amazon Prime Video. People find it funny and enjoy its thrilling action scenes.The movie directed by Frederic Forestier, and Kevin Debonne, who stars in the movie, wrote the story. The actors are really talented and make the story come alive.

Lets have a look at the complete cast.

Main characters

Ines Reg as Alia Samani:

Ines Reg, known for her comedy and other movies, plays Alia Samani. Alia is fiery and unpredictable, from Marseille. She clashes with Kevin Debonne's character, Hugo Beaumont, who is very organized and from Paris. Their differences make the movie funny and full of action.



Kevin Debonne as Hugo Beaumont

Kevin Debonne stars as Hugo Beaumont in the movie, and also wrote the story. Hugo is completely different from Alia—he's very organized and prefers everything to be just right. The funny parts and action in the movie mostly come from how different Alia and Hugo are.

Supporting Cast

Philippe Resimont as Tony Bogaert:

Philippe Resimont plays Tony Bogaert, the leader of the troublemaking gang in Paris. He's a clever and determined bad guy.



Vincent Rottiers as Stan Bogaert:

Vincent Rottiers acts as Stan Bogaert, Tony's son and an important member of the gang. His acting makes the conflict between the gang and Alia and Hugo more intense.



Kevin Azais as Jos Bogaert:

Kevin Azais plays Jos, another son in the Bogaert family involved in crime. He brings a lot of energy and personality to his role.

Advertisement

In addition to stars like Ines Reg and Kevin Debonne, The Infallibles boasts a diverse cast of talented actors who enhance the movie's comedy and action. Moussa Maaskri, Julian Naceri, Francois Neycken, Stephanie Van Vyve, Lionnel Astier, Hugo Gonzales, Loraine C Klupsch, Daphne Huynh, Majida Ghomari, Pierre Olivier, Adele Sierra, Bachir Baccour, and Pierre Lekeux each bring their own talent to the screen. Their acting makes the story more interesting and exciting, giving viewers a fun and engaging time watching this French action comedy on Amazon Prime Video.

Chaos in Paris: The Infallibles' action-packed adventure

The Infallibles tells the story of Alia Samani and Hugo Beaumont teaming up to stop a gang of robbers causing chaos in Paris. Even though they're very different, they have to work together to bring peace back to the city.

The movie came out on Amazon Prime Video on June 20 and has been praised for its mix of action, humor, and great acting. Frederic Forestier directed it, and Kevin Debonne wrote it, promising a thrilling ride for viewers.

Advertisement

With Ines Reg and Kevin Debonne in the main roles, The Infallibles is a movie that will make you laugh and keep you on the edge of your seat with action. Philippe Resimont, Vincent Rottiers, and Kevin Azais join them in the movie. The film explores themes of teamwork, rivalry, and unexpected friendships in an exciting crime story..

As you watch Alia and Hugo's exciting journey on Amazon Prime Video, The Infallibles is a movie that fans of French films and anyone who enjoys fun and thrilling stories should not miss.