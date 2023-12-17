Who was AC/DC's original Drummer, Colin Burgess? Exploring his life and career as he passes away at 77

Fans have been left heartbroken as AC/DC announced the unfortunate news of the demise of their drummer, Colin Burgess. The artist has passed away at the age of 77. The Australian musician was the original member of AC/DC and was present in their first show ever on New Year's Eve in 1974.

AC/DC announces the demise of their original drummer, Colin Burges

Sharing the news on Instagram with a throwback picture of Burgess, the band wrote, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess. He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin." A fan commented on the post, "Very sad news, as I love rock music especially from Australia, and he was a part of a generation of great musicians that kicked off the music industry in Australia, condolences to his family and friends."

Colin was a part of AC/DC between November 1973 and February 1974. He had performed with the singer Dave Evans, bassist Larry Ven Kreidt, and the sibling duo artists Angus and Malcolm Young. Colin had also been with the band and helped them develop their first hit, Can I Sit Next To You Girl. Unfortunately, he had been asked to leave the band as he was drunk on stage while performing. Colin was replaced by Paul Rudd, better known as the 'original drummer' of AC/DC.

Taking a look at the life and career of AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess

The Australian musician, however, did not record any music with the cult-favorite band. After being fired from AC/DC, he formed a band called His Majesty. Before joining AC/DC, he used to play for a famous Australian band known as The Master's Apprentices.

In a career spanning five decades, the artists at AC/DC sold over 200 million copies worldwide. Additionally, their music concerts attracted some of the biggest crowds in the history of music concerts. Some of AC/DC's top charting albums include Back In Black (Live at River Plate 2009) and For Those About to Rock (We Salute You). Colin Burgess was also inducted into the Australian ARIA Hall of Fame in 1998.

