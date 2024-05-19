Who Was Alice Stewart? Veteran Political Adviser And Commentator Passes Away At 58

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Alice Stewart, a well-experienced political advisor and CNN commentator who had worked for several Republican presidential campaigns has passed away at the age of 58. While her demise is unexpected, no foul play has been detected though law enforcement officers found her dead body outdoors.

Who was Alice Stewart? All about her life and career

Born on March 11, 1966, in Atlanta, Stewart became a local reporter and producer in Georgia before relocating to Little Rock, Arkansas where she served as a news anchor. Later on, she would serve as communications director for then Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee including during his 2008 Presidential Campaigns.

Alice Stewart was also Republican Michele Bachmann's communications director for the 2012 election campaign. She acted as Ted Cruz’s communications director during his GOP presidential campaign in 2016. Stewart hosted a podcast called Hot Mics From Left to Right with Maria Cardona who is also a CNN commentator.

In her personal life, she enjoyed competing as an athlete participating consistently in races, and took to social media to post snapshots from those races. TCS New York City Marathon and the Credit Union Cherry Blossom ten-mile race were among those that she took part in. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Political Commentator Alice Stewart unexpectedly dies due to a medical emergency

CNN was informed by authorities that she was found dead outside in the Belle View area of Northern Virginia early on Saturday morning. It is not thought to be suspicious but it appears that she may have had a medical emergency.

"Alice has been our beloved friend and colleague since working with her at CNN," Mark Thompson, CEO of the network expressed his condolences in an email he wrote to staff. He noted her insurmountable contributions to CNN coverage while paying his respects to the late news anchor stating that as a political veteran and Emmy Award-winning journalist, she added a spark to CNN's coverage.

Stewart was known for her keen political judgment and unyielding graciousness. As per CNN, she continued to be known across "bureaus not only for her political savvy, but for her unwavering kindness." In a concluding note, CNN said, "Our hearts are heavy as we mourn such an extraordinary loss.”

Ted Cruz took to X to post, "Alice was wonderful and talented and a dear friend. She lived every day to the fullest, and she will be deeply missed."

ALSO READ: ‘Men who hit women aren’t men’: Cassie Ventura’s husband Alex Fine Comments On Sean Diddy's Disturbing Assault Video