Who Was Andrew Jury? All About Married At First Sight Star As He Passes Away At 33

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Andrew Jury, who is best known for his appearance on the reality series Married at First Sight, recently passed away. He was just 33 years old at the time of his death and had breathed his last at the Mt. Eden Corrections Facility while being on remand.

Let’s take a look back at his life and learn why he was arrested.

Who was Andrew Jury?

Known best for his appearance on the famous show Married at First Sight New Zealand in 2017, Andrew Jury was a reality TV star.

The dating show matches random people, making them a couple depending on their tastes and personalities after an expert analysis. During his stint on the show, Jury was paired with Vicky Gleeson-Stokes. While the two made a great couple and stayed together during the series, they parted ways after the filming ended. Jury had previously criticized the production of the series.

The show was produced by Warner Bros. Discovery New Zealand.

Following his sad news of passing away, his former castmates from the series, Brett and Angel Renall, took to social media to express their shock.

While acknowledging the passing of Andrew Jury, the post that was reported by the New Zealand Herald also stated that the former castmates had enjoyed filming the show with Andrew. They developed a close bond with the late star and had the same terms with him even after the show ended.

As per the post, the former castmates stated that Andrew Jury had a friendly personality even after experiencing "struggles.” They addressed him as the person who could be the life of the party and who also valued his period in the series.

The former castmates were the first ones to reveal the sad news about Jury in a joint statement.

Andrew Jury passes away at 33

Andrew Jury passed away at the age of 33. Following his death, the late star’s father, Roy Jury, stated to The New Zealand Herald that his son had left this world while being in custody at the Mt. Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, New Zealand.

In the June 27 report, the star’s father had mentioned that Andrew Jury had died just hours before he was scheduled to appear in court.

The same outlet had also reported that the reality star was facing charges such as “assault with intent to injure, willful damage, and possession of an offensive weapon.”

Jury was arrested on April 2, and as per his father’s words, reported in the Herald, his son was “struggling” in jail and had “stopped communicating with family and friends."

