Who Was Angela Bofill? Looking Back At Life And Legacy Of R And B Icon As She Passes Away At 70

R&B singer Angela Bofill, best remembered for her hits This Time I’ll Be Sweeter, I Try, Angel of the Night, and more, has passed away at age 70, as confirmed by her friend and manager, Rich Engel, via two Facebook posts.

“On behalf of my dear friend Angie, I am saddened to announce her passing on the morning of June 13th,” the first FB post read, noting that a funeral service will be held for the singer at St. Dominick’s Church in California on June 28 at 1 p.m. The following post on Facebook again affirmed Angela Bofill’s demise, this time including the names of her daughter, Shauna Bofill, and husband, Chris Portuguese, as mourners.

With the news of the R&B and Jazz singer's passing, let's take a moment to reflect on her life and music — a legacy that resonates with her longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Who was Angela Bofill? A look at her life and career

Born on May 2, 1954, in Brooklyn, New York, to a Cuban father and a Puerto Rican mother, Bofill grew up listening to Latin music and was reportedly also inspired by Afro-American performers. For her high school, Bofill attended Hunter College High School, graduating in 1972. She later received a Bachelor of Music Degree from the Manhattan School of Music in 1976.

Bofill began her musical career as a teenager, performing with Ricardo Marrero & the Group and Dance Theater of Harlem chorus before being introduced to professional labels.

In 1978, Bofill released her debut album, Angie, which garnered both critical and commercial acclaim. The album featured one of Bofill’s biggest career hits, This Time I’ll Be Sweeter. Under the Moon and Over the Sky, a rhythmic jazz composition on the record, also gained equal love from music aficionados.

Less than a year later, Bofill’s second album, Angel of the Night, was released and became an even bigger hit. The album included the much-received tracks What I Wouldn't Do (For the Love of You) as well as I Try, which Will Downing covered in 1991.

Throughout her enduring musical career, Bofill released 10 records, all exploring the theme of love.

Angela Bofill reflected on her life and career after false death rumors in 2020

In a December 2020 interview with Essence magazine, Bofill reflected on her life and career following a death hoax that circulated online just months earlier. Laughing at the time, the singer said she found out about it after she received a “lot of calls confirming [if] it's true.”

“Friends calling up, ‘Oh my God, am I talking to the ghost of Angela Bofill? Thank God it's not true,” she told the outlet. “You always must welcome love,” she added, reflecting on the tributes pouring in.

Rumors of Bofill’s death in 2020 followed previous health complications after the singer survived two strokes in 2006 and 2007.