Who was Angus Mitchell? Exploring the life and career of Paul Mitchell's son as he passes away

Angus Mitchell, son of renowned hair stylist Paul Mitchell has tragically died at the age of 53.

Angus was found drowning in the swimming pool at his home in Honolulu, Hawaii a little after 6 am on Wednesday. Law enforcement was called to the scene who confirmed his death on the spot. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Hours before his death, Angus posted multiple stories of him enjoying the evening with his group of friends.

He was the son of famed hairstylist Paul Mitchell

Angus Mitchell was the only son of the famed hairstylist Paul Mitchell who died of pancreatic cancer in 1989. His mother Jolina Wyrzykowski was a model by profession. Angus grew up learning the intricacies of the glam world from both his parents.

Angus Mitchell was the co-owner of JPMS

Angus Mitchell’s father and famous hairstylist Paul Mitchell established a haircare line with a business partner John Paul in 1980. The duo named the company, John Paul Mitchell Systems (JPMS).

The company produces hair care products, styling tools, and more. It also houses MITCH, Paul Mitchell Pro Tools, Color XG, Tea Tree, and more under its flagship. Apart from the haircare line, the company also owns multiple cosmetology and hairdressing academies worldwide.

Angus Mitchell inherited his father’s stakes in the business.

He also opened his salon, the Angus Mitchell Salon in Beverly Hills, California in 2010.

Angus Mitchell is survived by his wife and a son

Angus Mitchell celebrated his 2nd wedding anniversary with his wife Mara Mitchell just five weeks before his death.

“Then and now..2 years and counting and there's no one else I’d rather share this special dance called life with. Happy Anniversary,” he captioned the anniversary special post on Instagram.

Angus had been married twice before. He tied the knot with Michelle Raab in 2010 for the first time but the couple soon parted ways. He then married Sian Mitchell with whom he shares a son. Angus’ son Dylan Mitchell is 8 years old.

Philanthropy and his love for Hawaii

Angus Mitchell fell in love with Hawaii as a kid when his father took him to the island and introduced him to Hawaiian culture, and traditions.

Angus Mitchell had since then become close to the Aloha state. He reportedly donated land for nature preservation in Hawaii. He is also involved with multiple Hawaiian organizations like the Marine Reconnaissance Foundation, Palma Settlement, Child and Family Service, and more as reported by Forbes.

In his last heartbreaking post on Instagram, Angus wished his followers a Happy New Year while expressing enthusiasm about the year ahead.

“Who’s ready to wrap 2023 and head into the new year?! Cheers to 2024 from my family to yours,” he wrote in the post's caption.