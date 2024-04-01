Who Was Barbara Rush? Actress Known For It Came From Outer Space And Peyton Place Passes Away 97

Barbara Rush, the Golden Globe-winning star of It Came from Outer Space and Peyton Place, has died at the age of 97. With a career spanning over six decades, Rush left an ever-lasting mark on Hollywood with her captivating performances. She showcased her versatility in a wide range of roles, from sci-fi classics to melodramas, earning critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. Rush's talent and charisma on screen solidify her as a timeless icon in the history of cinema.

Who was Barbara Rush?

Barbara Rush, born on January 4, 1927, in Denver, Colorado, embarked on a remarkable career that spanned over seven decades, leaving an indelible mark on the worlds of stage, screen, and television. Graduating from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1948, Rush's journey into the spotlight began on the stage, where her talent caught the eye of a Paramount Pictures talent scout in 1950, leading to her big-screen debut in The Goldbergs the same year. The legendary actress has also starred with some of the most iconic leading men in Hollywood including Rock Hudson, Dean Martin, Paul Newman, Marlon Brando, Richard Burton, and Frank Sinatra.

Her breakthrough came in the 1953 science fiction horror classic It Came From Outer Space, earning her a Golden Globe Award for Most Promising Newcomer. Rush's versatility shone as she starred alongside Hollywood icons like Rock Hudson, Dean Martin, and Paul Newman in memorable films such as Magnificent Obsession, The Young Lions, and Robin and the 7 Hoods.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Was George Gilbey? Remembering Gogglebox Star As He Passes Away At 40

While her film career flourished, Rush also made her mark on television, notably portraying the cunning Nora Clavicle in the iconic series Batman in 1968. Her role in the hit soap opera Peyton Place further solidified her status as a household name. Beyond her screen presence, Rush remained a force on stage, earning accolades such as the Sarah Siddons Award for her performance in 40 Carats and captivating audiences in Steel Magnolias on the national touring circuit.

Despite her myriad achievements, Rush's personal life was equally notable. She married actor Jeffrey Hunter in 1950, sharing a son named Christopher before their divorce in 1955. Her subsequent marriage to publicist Warren Cowan yielded a daughter, Claudia. Rush's resilient spirit also endured challenges, including two divorces before finding brief solace in marriage to sculptor Jim Gruzalski from 1970-1973.

How did Barbara Rush die?

Barbara Rush has passed away at the age of 97. The sad news was confirmed by her daughter and Fox News Channel senior correspondent Claudia Cowan, who shared the peaceful nature of her mother's passing.

In a poignant statement to Fox News Digital, Cowan expressed her deep sorrow over the loss of her beloved mother. She said, “My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition. It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family.”

ALSO READ: What Happened To Chance Perdomo? Gen V And Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Star Tragically Dies At 27