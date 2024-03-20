Who Was Beth Peters? Soap Legend Known For Her Work In General Hospital Passes Away At 92

Beth Peters, celebrated for her role in the iconic soap opera General Hospital, showcased her talent as both an actor and singer throughout her career. With a recurring presence on the show, Peters captivated audiences with her performance. However, her recent passing on March 14 in central Florida, after a brief illness, marks the end of an era. At the age of 92, Peters leaves behind a legacy of memorable performances and contributions to the entertainment industry.

Who was Beth Peters?

During the early 1980s, Peters graced the screen in eight episodes of the widely acclaimed ABC soap opera, embodying the character Mrs. Whitaker. Described in an obituary shared with Variety by her son, Mrs. Whitaker was depicted as a nurturing figure, “The motherly Mrs. Whitaker dispensed country wisdom from her farm kitchen in Beecher’s Corners, serving as a surrogate mother to Laura Spencer, played by Genie Francis, as the teenager’s story arc saw her fall in love with Luke Spencer, portrayed by Anthony Geary.”

Peters commenced her journey in acting and singing during her teenage years in coastal New Jersey. In 1955, she made her debut on Broadway as an extra in the play Inherit the Wind, eventually taking on the role of Mrs. Brady in its final months of production. Throughout her illustrious career, Peters graced regional theaters across the country, leaving her mark on stages such as the Sacramento Music Circus, Circle Star Theatre, and Hyatt Music Theater. She became renowned for her portrayal of Mrs. Paroo in Marion the Librarian, a role she reprised over 20 times. Her repertoire extended to productions like Sound of Music, Show Boat, Big River, and Funny Girl.

Beyond the stage, Peters left an indelible imprint on television screens, appearing in shows such as Mr. Belvedere, Quantum Leap, and Hart to Hart. She also showcased her talent on the big screen in films like Where Love Has Gone and Back to School.

How did Beth Peters die?

Beth Peters died on March 14, 2024, due to a short illness. Peters leaves behind a legacy cherished by her surviving relatives, including her son Sean Williams, step-daughters Barbara Davison (Don) and Monica Lange, alongside numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Danon, who passed away in 1996, himself a distinguished actor.

Throughout her career, Peters remained dedicated to her craft and was a valued member of the Actor’s Equity Association, Screen Actors Guild, and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists.

In honor of Peters' memory, contributions can be made to the Entertainment Community Fund, an organization close to her heart. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted.

