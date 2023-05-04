Who was better in bed? Brad Pitt or Ben Affleck; Gwyneth Paltrow spills the beans

Gwyneth Paltrow indeed does kiss and tell, the actress appeared on a podcast where she disclosed some serious NSFW details about her exes. Paltrow appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, where she was asked about her exes, Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt. Paltrow revealed what being intimate with Brad and Ben was like when they were dating.

When Gwyneth appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, she was asked about her exes, Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt. The host of the podcast, Alexandra Cooper, asked Paltrow which one of the actors was better in bed. Gwyneth, after thinking for a while, mentioned that both of them were “good kissers” when she dated them.

With a little more thought, Paltrow admitted, “That is really hard. “Because Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind [of hookup].” The Goop creator continued, “And then Ben was, like, technically excellent.” The actress also added, “I can’t believe my daughter, [Apple], is listening to this!”

Gwyneth was asked to choose between her ex-husband Chris Martin, Brad Pitt, and Ben Affleck in a game of “F–k, Marry, Kill” on the podcast. To which the actress responded while admitting that she would have sex with Brad Pitt again. Gwyneth said she would choose to remarry her ex-husband Chris Martin and when it came to Ben, she simply said, “Ben, yeah, God bless him.”

Gwyneth talks about her relationship with Ben and Brad

Gwyneth and Brad started dating in 1994; she mentioned that it was "major love at first sight. It was crazy." The pair got engaged in 1996 and broke it off in 1997. "I had a lot of development to do, looking back in hindsight. In a lot of ways, I didn't really fully start to come into myself until I was 40 years old," Gwyneth admitted.

She continued, "And I had such a pleasing issue. I didn’t really even understand how to listen to my instincts and act from that place." Brad went on to marry Jeniffer Aniston after Paltrow and his split. He is now reportedly dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon. Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner the couple eventually got divorced. Ben is now married to Jennifer Lopez.

