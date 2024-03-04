Who Was Brit Turner? Exploring Life And Career of Blackberry Smoke Drummer As He Passes Away At 57

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Brit Turner, the drummer for Blackberry Smoke, was a revered figure in the world of Southern rock music. Known for his exceptional talent and dedication, Turner was a driving force behind the band's success. Despite facing a diagnosis of glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2022, Turner remained steadfast in his commitment to his craft, continuing to tour and inspire audiences with his energetic performances. Sadly, Turner passed away at the age of 57. His contributions to Blackberry Smoke's sound and spirit will be deeply missed.

Who was Brit Turner?

Born in Mt. Clemons, Michigan, and raised in Smyrna, Georgia, Brit Turner was the heartbeat of Blackberry Smoke, embodying the spirit of Southern rock. With a long beard, wild hair, and boisterous laugh, Turner's gregarious presence was as iconic as his thunderous drumming. From sharing the stage with George Jones to touring with Guns N’ Roses, Turner's musical journey was marked by unforgettable moments. His wit matched his rhythm, making him an integral part of the band's charm. Even in interviews, Turner's humor shone through, as he once quipped about the labels on his drum kit. Unfortunately, Brit Turner's passing marks the end of an era for Blackberry Smoke, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the world of rock music.

In a poignant 2012 blog for Modern Drummer, Turner recounted his humble beginnings and the moment he first picked up a set of drumsticks. He said, “I received a snare drum for Christmas from my parents before the sixth grade. It was a purple sparkle Stewart set. My father played in a big band in the early days while becoming an officer in the Air Force. Granny played piano, and my uncle Brit plays guitar. I guess that’s how I got exposed to music.”

Growing up in the 1980s, Turner's musical journey took a different path as he became captivated by the hard rock and heavy metal sounds of bands like AC/DC, Judas Priest, and Iron Maiden. In 1988, he and his brother Richard formed the thrash-metal band Nihilist. However, their roots eventually led them back to the sounds of their native South, leading to the formation of Blackberry Smoke alongside singer-guitarist Charlie Starr and guitarist Paul Jackson, later joined by keyboardist Brandon Still. Reflecting on his evolution, Turner remarked, "After I got heavy metal out of my system, it was on to straight-up rock and roll, Americana, Southern rock, and traditional country."

Blackberry Smoke achieved their initial success in 2009 with Good One Comin’ On, a track from their album Little Piece of Dixie. Their momentum continued with the release of The Whippoorwill LP in 2012, which reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Country Albums chart. However, their breakthrough came in 2015 with the release of Holding All the Roses. This album, featuring standout tracks like Too High and Rock and Roll Again, soared to Number One on the country charts, solidifying Blackberry Smoke's position as a prominent force in the music industry.

How did Brit Turner die?

Brit Turner, the esteemed drummer and founding member of the Southern rock & roll band Blackberry Smoke, passed away on Sunday at the age of 57. Turner had been battling glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, since November 2022, when he underwent surgery to remove a brain tumor. The band announced his passing in a heartfelt post on social media, marking the end of an era for Blackberry Smoke and leaving behind a legacy that will continue to resonate in the world of rock music.

The band took to social media to share the sad news and wrote, “It is with the deepest sorrow that we inform everyone that our brother @britturner13 has moved on from this life. If you had the privilege of knowing Brit on any level, you know he was the most caring, empathetic, driven and endearing person one could ever hope to meet. Brit was Blackberry Smoke’s True North, the compass that instituted the ideology that will continue to guide this band.”

