Who Was Buddy Duress? Everything About Robert Pattinson's Good Times Co-Star As He Passes Away At 38

Actor Buddy Duress, born Michael C. Stathis, recognized for his compelling performances in acclaimed productions like Good Times and Heaven Knows What, tragically passed away at the age of 38. His brother, Christopher Stathis, revealed to People on Tuesday, February 27 that Duress succumbed to “a cardiac arrest from a drug cocktail” in November 2023.

Who was Buddy Duress?

Born in Queens, New York, in May 1985, Buddy Duress became known for his roles in two indie films directed by the Safdie Brothers. His acting debut came in 2014 when he starred in Benny and Josh Safdie's feature Heaven Knows What.

In a 2017 interview with SSense, Duress revealed that he first crossed paths with Josh in 2013 shortly after his release from Rikers Island in New York City, where he had been incarcerated on drug charges. At the time, Duress was evading authorities after fleeing a court-mandated drug rehabilitation program. Introduced to Josh through a mutual acquaintance, Duress secured the role in Heaven Knows What. However, his run from the law was short-lived as he was apprehended by police. Subsequently, he was returned to Rikers Island, where he remained incarcerated during the premiere of the film at the New York Film Festival in 2014.

He told the outlet, “You know, I still look back at it. If I had went to that program, I wouldn’t have been in Heaven Knows What, and I probably wouldn’t be an actor right now. That’s the honest truth. I wouldn’t.”

After his release from prison once again, the filmmakers enlisted Duress to document his experiences behind bars, which served as inspiration for their script for Good Time, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Three years following Heaven Knows What, Duress starred alongside Robert Pattinson in Good Time.

Following his role in Good Time, Duress continued to feature in several more films, both feature-length and short, such as 86’d, The Mountain, and The Great Darkened Days. However, in 2019, his life took a tumultuous turn when he was arrested on charges of grand larceny in the third degree, resulting in his return to Rikers, as reported by the New York Post.

Flinch director Cameron Van Hoy told People, “Buddy was pure electricity on screen. Working with him was one of the great adventures of my life. He was a kind person who loved making films. Despite any troubles he was going through in life he somehow managed to put them aside when it came time to work. We grew quite close after the production of our film Flinch. I’m heartbroken that his life came to an end as it did.”

Buddy Duress' unreleased projects

Buddy Duress has two additional projects in the pipeline, awaiting release. One of them is a short film titled Skull, while the other is a feature film called Mass State Lottery, directed by Jay Karales. Mass State Lottery is set to hit screens sometime this year.

Karales told People, “Buddy Duress was a once in a lifetime charismatic actor and a genuinely humble man that left an impression on everyone he met. I was extremely fortunate to be able to direct him and get to know him off-set during our time shooting Mass State Lottery. What happened is a tragic and frustrating loss of visceral talent. He lived like a cowboy and carrying the weight of that kind of life informed his skills and performances in a way that made him irreplaceable as an actor. He has unfortunately become the John Cazale of our generation.”

Duress is survived by his mother, Jo-Anne, and his younger brother, Christopher.

