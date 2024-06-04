Who Was Cameron Boyce? Exploring The Actor's Life As He Gets Remembered At 3rd Annual Foundation Gala

Cameron Boyce was celebrated by the people closest to him on June 2. Cameron’s co-stars and friends Dove Cameron and Sofia Carson were present at the gala. The actor tragically passed away when he was 20 due to a Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy.

The Cameron Boyce Foundation had its annual fundraising gala this week. The late actor’s family and friends remembered him at the gala as they honored his memory. Cameron’s father Victor spoke about his son's legacy and what it meant to him at the gala.

Cameron Boyce’s father talks about his legacy

Cameron Boyce’s family and friends attended the annual fundraising gala of his foundation on June 2. Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Kenny Ortega, and Taylor Lautner were present amongst many others at The Beehive in Downtown Los Angeles where the gala was hosted.

Cameron’s father Victor spoke to People at the event. Victor spoke about the support that people were showing for the foundation and said that it "means everything" to him. He spoke about how the love that his son receives helps the foundation grow and helps them push the mission out.​​ “We can push the message out because people still want to hold onto him. They don't want him to be gone,” Victor added.

He noted that Cameron’s fans and supporters are keeping his legacy alive. When talking about the gala, Cameron’s mother Libby shared how it is a very difficult day for him and his wife. “It was very bittersweet. It was a very hard day, but it was also a very beautiful thing to see what he meant to so many people," she explained.

Friends talks about Cameron Boyce

Kenny Ortega who served as the director of Disney’s The Descendants was also at the gala. Ortega spoke about how Cameron often “lit up the room.” He described the late actor as “ebullient and full of enthusiasm and energy.” He also shared how Cameron was a “generous and delightful, loving, kind person.”

Singer Sofia Carson compared the late actor to sunshine. "Every time I think of him, I think of his smile and that I think that he feels like sunshine,” she shared. She recalled how he walked through life with joy which is something the people close to him could not let go of. The Purple Hearts actress also noted how “surreal” it felt to talk about her friend and co-star in the past tense. Carson added, “ It's not fair, but he's making a difference in the lives of millions and for generations to come."

The gala was called Cam For A Cause: A Fundraiser for The Cameron Boyce Foundation To End Epilepsy. The foundation aims to raise money to spread awareness about SUDEP and epilepsy. The foundation was founded in 2019 after Cameron suddenly passed away from epilepsy.

