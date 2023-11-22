Who was Chase Chrisley's ex-fiancé? Exploring their relationship amid his new relationship

Chase Chrisley, from the show Chrisley Knows Best, and Emmy Medders have broken up after being engaged for less than a year. Chase announced the split on Instagram in July 2023, mentioning that they both agreed to go their separate ways. Chase Chrisley has a new girlfriend now named Jodi Laine Fournerat. They're being careful and taking things slow in their relationship. This comes four months after Chase shared about his breakup with his ex-fiancée, Emmy Medders.

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders' Relationship Timeline

Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders began dating in early 2020 and announced their relationship on Instagram in July of the same year. Despite a brief breakup in 2021, they got back together in the spring of 2022. Chase proposed to Emmy in October 2022, expressing excitement about starting a family together. However, their engagement didn't last, and they decided to break up in July 2023.

Throughout their relationship, they shared moments on social media, attending events together and posting engagement photos. Despite ups and downs, their engagement came to an end, and Chase announced their breakup on Instagram.

In April 2022, Chase and Emmy decided to give their relationship another chance. By July 2022, Chase publicly declared Emmy as his "favorite human," and they attended a friend's wedding together in August 2022. Things seemed positive when Chase proposed to Emmy on October 5, 2022. A few weeks later, he expressed readiness for parenthood on October 24, 2022, and the couple shared their engagement photos in December 2022.

In January 2023, Julie Chrisley discussed Emmy's upcoming prison sentence, shedding light on a challenging aspect of their lives. In February 2023, Chase and Emmy enjoyed a trip to Miami, and in March 2023, they had a sleepover with Chloe Chrisley, indicating familial bonds.

Affectionate moments continued with Chase expressing love for Emmy in a May 2023 Instagram post, and Emmy celebrating Chase's 27th birthday in June 2023. However, things took a surprising turn in July 2023 when Chase and Emmy decided to call off their engagement. By August 2, 2023, Emmy posted about being "hopeful," while Chase, on August 24, 2023, mentioned he's back in the dating scene. In a definitive statement on September 5, 2023, Chase declared that there's "not a chance in hell" of reconciling with Emmy Medders.

