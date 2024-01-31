Chita Rivera, the legendary musical theater artist known for her historic roles, has passed away at 91. Her daughter, Lisa Mordente, announced her peaceful demise on January 30, 2024, in New York, following a brief illness. Here's everything you need to know about;

Chita Rivera passes away at 91: Her early life and career

Chita Rivera, born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero in 1933, made history as the first Hispanic woman to receive a Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. Rivera overcame early challenges, losing her father, Puerto Rican musician Pedro Julio Figueroa del Rivero, at the age of 7. With a ballet scholarship to George Balanchine's School of American Ballet in New York, she defied expectations as a teenager, securing a role in the touring company of the musical Call Me Madam with a friend.

President Barack Obama further honored her with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, acknowledging her impactful career.

Tony Awards and Lifetime Achievement

Rivera's illustrious career earned her 10 Tony nominations and two wins. In 2018, she received a special Tony for Lifetime Achievement, recognizing her contributions spanning nearly seven decades.

Renowned playwright Terrence McNally, responsible for crafting the narrative for Chita Rivera's Tony-winning roles in The Rink alongside Liza Minnelli in 1984 and Kiss of the Spider Woman a decade later, hailed her as "a walking history book of the golden age of American musical theater."

Advertisement

From Broadway Chorus to Center Stage

Starting from the chorus in 1950s Broadway hits like Guys and Dolls and Can-Can, Rivera transitioned to the forefront, playing the role of murderess Velma Kelly in the original 1975 Broadway production of Chicago and originating the character of Rose in the unexpected success Bye, Bye Birdie alongside Dick Van Dyke in 1960.

Anita in West Side Story

Her portrayal of Anita in West Side Story marked a career-defining moment, showcasing her talent as a dancer, singer, and actress. Rivera's magnetic stage presence and performances in songs like America left an indelible mark on Broadway. Swaying across the stage singing America or cautioning her friend about A Boy Like That, that catapulted Rivera to stardom.

Acclaimed producer and director Harold Prince once emphasized, "When she let those limbs loose she was a one-woman showstopper and every choreographer wanted her." He then added, "There is nobody who can dance, sing, and act like Chita Rivera."

Overcoming adversity

A 1986 car accident interrupted Rivera's career, resulting in a compound leg fracture. Despite initial doubts about dancing again, she defied the prognosis, winning her second Tony for Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1993 and earning another nomination for Nine opposite Antonio Banderas a decade later.

Rivera advised in a 2015 interview with thestage.co.uk, "I always tell kids today never to look down on the chorus and working there, it's an extraordinary place to be – you will learn everything you will eventually have to do."

Chita Rivera's timeless legacy

Regular appearances on TV, including the film versions of Sweet Charity (1969) and Chicago (2002), showcased Rivera's versatility. In her mid-70s, she headlined Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, combining music, dance, and storytelling.

Advertisement

Renowned publication Time Out praised her in 2005, stating, "This bona fide Broadway icon ... looks as fit as a well-tuned fiddle."

In a 2011 interview with AARP, Rivera emphasized her youthful perspective, stating, "I don't think you know how much you can do until you try."

Her legacy as a Broadway icon and resilient performer will forever resonate in the hearts of those who cherished her contributions to the world of musical theater.