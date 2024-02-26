Who Was Chris Gauthier? Everything To Know About 'Once Upon A Time' Actor As He Passes Away At 48

Chris Gauthier, an English-born Canadian actor renowned for his performances in Once Upon a Time, Eureka, and Smallville, has sadly passed away on Friday, February 23, at the age of 48, following an unspecified short illness, as confirmed by his management on Sunday.

Tristan Appearances' Chad Colvin in a Facebook statement on February 25 wrote, “When his wife reached out to me yesterday with the news I wept tears of disbelief for hours. It's taken me till now to fully mentally and emotionally steel myself to write this.”

Chris Gauthier had over 100 acting credits to his name before his demise, per IMDb.

The actor's best-reckoned screen characters include Smee in Once Upon a Time and Vincent in Eureka. Paying a tribute to his acting legacy, Chad Colvin in the aforementioned Facebook statement added, “Chris was the literal textbook definition of a character actor. You may not have known his name but you knew his face, you knew his voice, and you knew that if he was onscreen, you were in for a helluva ride. Whether he was standing toe to toe against Clark Kent on Smallville as the Toyman (pictured), tormenting Dean on Supernatural, on deck with Hook as Smee in Once Upon A Time, or in guest roles in the countless other productions he was in, he ALWAYS gave it his all when the camera was rolling.”

In addition to the roles highlighted by Colvin, Gauthier’s other acting credits include Harper Island, Sanctuary, Legends of Tomorrow, Joe Pickett, Agent Cody Banks, 40 Days and 40 Nights, and more.

Tributes pour in from friends and co-stars

Colin O’Donoghue, the actor who played Hook in Once Upon a Time, said in an Instagram post, “Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken! My love and thoughts go out to Erin [wife] and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”

Co-showrunner Adam Horowitz added via X, “So sad to hear of the passing of Chris Gauthier. Such a kind, sweet, and talented person. You will be missed.”

A Facebook post by Gauthier’s friend, Corrine Wright, informed that the actor had worked with stars such as Anthony Hopkins and Robin Williams, among other accomplished actors, "who all speak very highly of how great a person he was."

Gauthier is survived by his wife and children.

