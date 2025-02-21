Who Was Daniel Bisogno? Mexican Show Ventaneando's Host Dies at 51

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

One of the highly acclaimed hosts, Daniel Bisogno, recently passed away at the age of 51. The famed name was widely known for being the co-hosts of entertainment newsmagazine Ventaneando.

Taking to social media, a statement by Ventaneando shocked all of his fans. “It is with deepest sadness that we regret to report news we never wanted to give: our beloved Daniel Bisogno has just passed away due to complications he suffered after the liver transplant he underwent last September,” the words read on the Instagram profile of the show.

As per a report by Deadline, Daniel Bisogno passed away after he was hospitalized, while his brother Alejandro appeared on the TV Azteca show on February 12. This is when he updated the fans about the now-late host’s health. Clarifying the condition of Daniel Bisogno, his brother mentioned that back then he was “very delicate.”

Meanwhile, during the celebration of the show’s 29th anniversary, Daniel Bisogno called the show while he was hospitalized. He was seen being hopeful for making a return and co-hosting the highly acclaimed show with other members and his other colleagues.

Back then, he was heard saying, “These 29 years have been wonderful in life.”

“The best thing is a life that has given me everything, both good and bad, and everything has been a great experience for the most part. Absolute happiness. I love you with all my heart,” Daniel Bisogno further added.

For those who do not know, the late star joined Ventaneando back in 1997. This was a year after the show first aired. With his presence, Bisogno instantly made himself a big name and was appreciated for his sharp tongue and quick wit.

Meanwhile, it is also crucial to know that the Mexican TV host was not only associated with Ventaneando but in the meantime was also starring in the musical Lagunilla, Mi Barrio.