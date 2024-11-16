Who Was David Parton? Exploring the Life and Career of Dolly Parton's Brother Amid His Death at 82
David Parton, who was brother to 11 siblings, including Dolly Parton has passed away at the age of 82.
Dolly Parton's brother David Parton died on November 15th in his home in White Pine, Tennessee. The 82-year-old was one of 12 siblings, including Dolly, Stella, Willadeene, Coy, Robert Jr., Cassie, Freida, and Rachel. Three of the Parton siblings passed away earlier, namely Randy, Larry, and Floyd.
Stella Parton announced the passing of her brother on X (Formerly Twitter). She wrote, "My brother David passed away peacefully this morning. It’s never easy to say goodbye to a loved one but he got his angel wings and is now at peace." She grieved on Facebook, telling netizens that David died during "early morning" hours, writing, "RIP dear soul. Love you forever."
While the country singer hasn't released a statement yet, her family posted an obituary for the 82-year-old, which revealed that the 2nd oldest of the family was "Simpson Construction as a bridge builder superintendent." It states that he had worked on many bridges in the "Kingsport, Johnson City, and Knoxville areas" during his career.
As per Farrer Funeral Home, he is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kay, his "son/nephew," Lucas, "daughters, Donna Parton, and Dena (Tommy) Lane; grandsons, Jordan Bell, Jared Bell, Brody Lane, Randy Lane, & Taylor Lane; great-grandchildren, Shadow & Shayde Bell and Ellie Lane; brothers, Denver Parton & Bobby Parton; sisters, Willadene Parton, Dolly (Carl) Dean, Stella Parton, Cassie (Greg) Griffin, Freida Parton & Rachel (Eric) George."
The funeral for Parton is planned to be held on November 19th.
