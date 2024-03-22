Who Was Dianne Crittenden? Casting Director For Star Wars Passes Away At 82

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Dianne Crittenden, a renowned casting director, leaves behind a legacy of unparalleled contributions to cinema. Her discerning eye for talent shaped iconic films such as the first Star Wars installment, The In-Laws, and Terrence Malick's masterpieces, including Badlands, Days of Heaven, and The Thin Red Line. With a career spanning decades, Crittenden's dedication to finding the perfect fit for each role elevated storytelling to new heights. Her passing at the age of 82 marks the end of an era in Hollywood, but her influence on the industry will endure eternally.

Who was Dianne Crittenden?

Dianne Crittenden, former head of casting at Warner Bros., etched her name into cinematic history through her collaborations with esteemed directors. Working alongside Martin Ritt, Roger Donaldson, and Peter Weir, Crittenden's talent-scouting prowess shaped memorable films like Murphy’s Romance (1985), Witness (1985), and Pretty Woman (1990).

Born in Queens on Aug. 6, 1941, she balanced her career with studies at Baldwin High School and Hofstra University, often spending summers as a lifeguard. Prior to her illustrious casting career, Crittenden ventured into elementary education before joining forces with photographer-director Howard Zieff for advertising campaigns and film projects.

Her extensive body of work encompassed a diverse range of genres, from Carl Reiner's Oh! God (1977) to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 2 (2004). Beyond her professional achievements, Crittenden leaves behind cherished survivors, including her siblings Donald Derfner and Dori Carter, sister-in-law Brenda Derfner, brother-in-law Chris Carter, and stepdaughter Jennifer Crittenden.

Sadly, her husband, George Drabek, passed away the previous year. Dianne Crittenden's legacy as a visionary casting director will forever endure, immortalized through the unforgettable performances she helped bring to the silver screen.

How did Dianne Crittenden die?

Crittenden, who battled several cancers, peacefully departed from her residence in the Pacific Palisades, as confirmed by fellow casting director Ilene Starger. Starger fondly remembers Crittenden as not only a mentor but also a dear friend, describing her, “Dianne was my mentor; we’ve known each other for 44 years. She was also my dear friend—more like an older sister, really. So generous, kind, brilliant, and funny. A people magnet. Her knowledge of and insight into actors was extraordinary.”

