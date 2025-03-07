Who Was DJ Funk? All About Chicago Ghetto House Music Legend Who Passed Away at 54 After Cancer Battle

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

DJ Funk, a pioneering figure in Chicago’s ghetto house music scene, has died at the age of 54 following a battle with stage four cancer. His death was confirmed by his longtime friend and collaborator, DJ Slugo.

Slugo told People in an email that he was one of the pioneers of the sound called ghetto house music in Chicago. "We love and miss you, my brother, and I won’t let our sound die," he added.

A GoFundMe page was launched by Funk’s family to help with funeral expenses. "DJ Funk, a talented artist who has brought so much joy and inspiration to so many through his music, is now facing the heartbreaking reality of planning for his final farewell," the page read. "We are raising $10,000 to cover funeral arrangements and give him the tribute he deserves."

Born Charles Chambers in 1971, DJ Funk played a key role in shaping the ghetto house genre, also known as booty house. His music blended fast beats, bass, and vocals with explicit lyrics, creating an energetic sound that influenced the Chicago and Detroit rave scenes.

Funk became known for hits such as Work Dat Body, Run, and Pump It. He gained recognition in underground music circles in the 1990s, performing at warehouse parties and collaborating with artists like DJ Slugo, DJ Deeon, and Traxman.

In a 2005 interview with Red Bull Music Academy, Funk spoke about his approach to music. "I just decided that I just needed to be more real and more like myself," he said. "I decided if I go one route, I’m a sound like everybody else. If I take it this route and make something like 'P**** Ride,' that’s something that’ll shock a motherf****r."

Throughout his career, DJ Funk released several influential EPs, including House The Groove, House Trax II, and The Original Video Clash. In 2006, he launched his own label, Funk Records, where he worked with artists such as Jeff Mills, Houz'mon, and DJ Deeon.

His work even caught the attention of Daft Punk, who mentioned him on their 1997 track Teachers alongside other influential Chicago house artists like Paul Johnson and Lil Louis. He also collaborated with Justice on a remix of Waters of Nazareth in 2006.