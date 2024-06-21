Who Was Donald Sutherland? Veteran Actor Known For Hunger Games, Klute, And More Dies At 88

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Donald Sutherland, best known for his roles in The Dirty Dozen, MASH, Klute, and Don’t Look Now, passed away at 88. The Canadian actor was known for his tall build and lean face and had a wide-ranging career starring in cultural hits like Pride and Prejudice (2005) and The Hunger Games, amongst many others. Here’s a look at his life and legacy!

Who was Donald Sutherland?

Whether playing a minor role or a protagonist, Sutherland always left a lasting impression on viewers. In his long career, he has played everything from villains and antiheroes to romantic leads and mentor figures.

Sutherland won an Emmy for his role in HBO’s Citizen X in 1995 and was nominated in 2006 for the Lifetime miniseries Human Trafficking. He also won two Golden Globes in 1996 and 2003 for his roles in Citizen X and Path to War, respectively.

After calling his life’s work “a meandering little career” in a statement, Sutherland landed his most iconic role in 1976’s The Dirty Dozen. According to his statement to The Guardian, the actor initially had one line in the film.

However, after Clint Walker refused to do a scene impersonating a general, the director asked Sutherland to do it. “You! With the big ears! You do it!” he recalled the director saying. He then delivered an acclaimed performance as the anti-authoritarian surgeon Capt. In the 1970s comedy MASH, Hawkeye became a huge success and hurled him into stardom.

Advertisement

Sutherland’s career ups and downs

Sutherland did 1971’s Klute, where he played a troubled detective protecting his lover, played by Jane Fonda, against a sadistic killer. Their on-screen romance translated off-screen, and the duo started a love affair with Fonda.

The actress won an Oscar for best actress performance and credited Sutherland for “all the intense feelings I was experiencing.” However, their relationship pushed the actor into antiwar politics. The duo, along with Peter Boyle and Howard Hesseman, got involved in Vietnam Veterans Against the War at the time.

The team started a traveling revenue FTA aka Free The Army which was popularly known as F**k The Army. As a result, both Sutherland and Fonda were put under surveillance.

The veteran actor went on to do Nicholas Roeg’s psychological horror Don’t Look Now, which is about a grieving married couple, in which he starred opposite Julie Christie. However, the film faced backlash over an explicit sex scene, which wouldn’t be the case in today’s time.

Advertisement

The actor went on to choose eccentric roles in the later years of his career and ditched Deliverance to do Paul Mazursky’s Alex in Wonderland. He played coach, Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman in Without Limits most memorably, and Keira Knightley’s father, Mr Bennet, in Pride and Prejudice.

Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren.