Who Was Elizabeth MacRae? All About General Hospital And U.S.M.C. Star As She Passes Away At 88

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual’s death.

Elizabeth MacRae, a beloved actress known for her roles in Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., and General Hospital, died peacefully on May 27, 2024, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at the age of 88, as per PEOPLE. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, MacRae grew up in Fayetteville, where her acting career began in 1956.

After finishing her education in Washington, D.C., she moved to New York City to pursue her acting dreams. Her talent quickly drew the attention of casting directors, who cast her as a courtroom witness in CBS's The Verdict Is Yours in 1958. From there, she appeared in a number of popular television shows of the time, including Naked City, The Asphalt Jungle, and Dr. Kildare.

Iconic roles and soap opera career

In 1966, MacRae landed a recurring role as Lou-Ann Poovie in Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., playing the girlfriend of Jim Nabors' title character. Her portrayal of Lou-Ann endeared her to viewers, and she remained a regular on the show until its conclusion in 1969.

MacRae's talents were not limited to the small screen; she also made notable appearances in soap operas. From 1969 to 1973, she starred as Meg Baldwin on General Hospital, making an indelible mark on the daytime drama landscape. Her skills as an actor extended to other soap operas, such as Another World, Days of Our Lives, and Guiding Light. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Film credits and later years

MacRae's versatility extended beyond television to film. She voiced Ladyfish in the comedy The Incredible Mr. Limpet alongside Don Knotts and appeared in Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation opposite Gene Hackman.

After a successful career in Hollywood, MacRae made the difficult decision to leave the glitz and glamour behind and return to New York City. She dedicated herself to a noble cause while working as a drug and alcohol counselor at the Freedom Institute. Later, she and her late husband, Charles Halsey, settled in Fayetteville, where she fondly remembered her upbringing.

Legacy and fond remembrances

Elizabeth MacRae's contributions to the entertainment industry have earned her recognition and admiration, both on and off-screen. In April 2023, she was rightfully inducted into the Fayetteville Performing Arts Hall of Fame. Mayon Weeks, who had the honor of inducting MacRae, fondly remembered her captivating presence and theatrical talents.

"She had the 'X factor' that is an important part of being a performer," Weeks said. "She did 'light up the room' when she was present, and that theatrical presence was in full bloom when she starred in the play, 'Picnic,' at Cape Fear Regional Theatre."

MacRae's nephew, Jim McRae, reflected on her outgoing personality and the impact she had on those around her. "She had a wonderful life," he said. "She was bright and articulate. She was still getting fan mail at Highland House."

ALSO READ: Knives Out 3: Andrew Scott Joins Cast After Josh O'Connor and Cailee Spaeny Confirmed in Rian Johnson’s Directorial