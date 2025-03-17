Who Was Émilie Dequenne? All About Belgian Cannes Winner for Rosetta As She Passes Away at 43
Read on to learn about the late Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne, who tragically passed away at just 43.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.
In today’s tragic news, Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne, known for her remarkable career, passed away at the age of 43 on March 16, Sunday, according to Deadline.
Born on August 29, 1981, Dequenne revealed in October 2023 that she had a rare form of adrenal gland cancer. Her agent, Danielle Gain, confirmed to AFP that she passed away in a hospital on the outskirts of Paris.
The actress reportedly attended Belgium’s Music & Spoken Word Academy at a young age, where she studied drama and joined the La Releve Theater group at just 12 years old.
Her career trajectory was nothing short of impressive. She initially gained recognition for her role in Rosetta, directed by Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne. Her performance earned her the Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress, while the film won the prestigious Palme d’Or.
Her talent spoke for itself and was widely recognized. She appeared in several notable projects, including The Brother of the Wolf, The Housekeeper, and The Bridge of San Luis Rey, which starred Robert De Niro, Kathy Bates, and Gabriel Byrne.
But her filmography didn’t end there. Dequenne starred in The Things We Say, The Things We Do, earning the César Award for Best Supporting Actress. She was also part of This Is Our Land, Our Children, Close, and many other remarkable projects.