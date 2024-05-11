Who Was Emily Goldberg? Avicii's Ex-Girlfriend Dies Of Pulmonary Embolism Nearly 6 Years After DJ Took His Own Life

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Emily Goldberg, the former girlfriend of Avicii, the late superstar EDM DJ, passed away in La Jolla, California. She was 34. She had pulmonary embolism, a blood clot in the artery of the lungs that stops blood flow, which caused her demise.

According to reports, multiple arteries were clogged in her lungs due to blood clot that caused the life-threatening condition in her. Goldberg died about six years after her ex-boyfriend, the Wake Me Up producer's, death.

About Emily Goldberg and the cause of her sudden death

Goldberg was born on December 3rd, 1989, in Poway, CA, and was diagnosed with cancer throughout 2022 and 2023. However, she was cancer-free for a year, and amidst that, she tragically passed away. She announced being "cancer-free" in May 2023.

Her online obituary reads, "Emily was a vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life. She had a passion for art and photography and played the cello in several orchestras, chamber groups, and the San Diego Youth Symphony."

Goldberg fought cancer and won before it claimed her suddenly. She suffered from a pulmonary embolism that ultimately took her life. The actress is survived by her parents, Julie and Sam Goldberg, and her brother, Aaron Goldberg.

Late couple Avicii and Emily Goldberg's relationship timeline

Emily’s life crossed paths with Avicii aka Tim Bergling and they instantly fell in love. Their relationship lasted two years. It is not known at what exact time they met. Avicii committed suicide at twenty-eight while he was holidaying in Muscat, Oman, in April 2018.

There is a sad tribute to Avicii on Goldberg’s Instagram page, which shows some evidence of a relationship between them as well as his death’s effects. After the EDM DJ died, his representative released a statement confirming this heart-rending news and requesting that the mourning family be allowed privacy.

Emily Goldberg took to Instagram in 2018 to mourn the loss of Avicii. “Come on babe, don’t give up on us. Choose me, and I’ll show you love.” Those are lyrics from a song Tim wrote for me. I wish I could have lived up to them. For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante and my best friend. Now I can’t look at Bear without knowing I’ll never see his face again. I’m still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts. Wake me up when it’s all over, because I don’t want it to be real,” Goldberg wrote.

In the aftermath of Emily Goldberg’s death, her family members as well as close friends ask for privacy as they deal with this trying period.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.