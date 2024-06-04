Who Was Emma Jones? All About Britain's Got Talent Semi-Finalist As She Passes Away At 32

Disclaimer: This article mentions death.

In tragic news, the Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist Emma Jones has passed away at the age of 32 after suffering from multi-organ cancer. When she participated in the popular talent show back in 2015, she simply stunned the judges with her flawless performance of Andrea Bocelli’s classic Ave Maria opera.

Taking to Facebook her family shared the devastating news that she died on February 14 this year. “I'm sorry to have to tell you that Emma Jones has died. She died on Valentine's Day after being diagnosed with multiple organ cancer. The doctor thinks it began as ovarian cancer and spread to other organs,” they wrote.

Emma Jones appeared in Britain’s Got Talent 2015

Hailing from Wigton in Cumbria, an unemployed 23-year-old Jones appeared in ITV's Britain's Got Talent audition and stole everyone's heart away with her very first performance during the audition. While Judge David Walliams was impressed by Emma's extraordinary vocal ability and said, "You should be confident Emma, very few of us could ever sing like that," Amanda Holden showered praises on her saying it was "one of the most beautiful auditions she had seen all day." Another Judge Simon Cowell said, "I really like you. Actually, I'm going to change that - I love you."

Later, ahead of one of her performances, she mentioned how her first audition was “so nerve-wracking.” Regarding the standing ovation she received for her audition performance, Jones said, “I couldn't believe I got a standing ovation. It was the best day in my whole, entire life.” In the video footage, she also spoke about her feelings, living conditions, and lack of confidence since her childhood. “I live on my own. I don't like it as such, well, I hate it actually. Growing up I wasn't confident at all.”

She was unanimously sent to the next round and eventually, she advanced to the semi-final. Jones performed Pie Jesu by Sarah Brightman with backup from a guitar-playing quartet. Her progressive confidence was shining through her performance and applauding the same, Judge Alesha Dixon said, “It's so lovely to see you coming out of your shell,” while Cowell called her semi-final act “fantastic.”

Emma Jones’s former partner fondly remembered her

Following her tragic demise, Jones’s funeral took place at Allonby's Christ Church. During his eulogy at the funeral, Jones’s former partner John Hastings shared how she became Carlisle’s overnight local celebrity following her TV appearance and how, during one night out, everyone wanted to take a selfie with her, including the band Collabro, who had met at the city's 2015 Christmas festival.

“Like everyone else in Cumbria, I was both proud and touched by her exploits on Britain's Got Talent, when she overcame her nerves to wow the judges and viewers - the applause made her cry, but I knew these were good tears. It's a great shame that we will never see her again, but we still have her performances online to cherish and fondly remember her by,” he said.

Later, during an interaction with the News and Star, Hastings said he would miss her “personality, smile, and gorgeous voice.” He added, “As a person she was lovely, everyone wanted to be with her.”

