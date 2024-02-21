Who Was Ewen MacIntosh? Exploring The Office UK Star's Life And Career Amid His Demise At 50

Trigger Warning: This Article Contains Mention Of Death

Ewen MacIntosh, famously known for his character in The Office UK, passed away at 50. The actor played the role of Big Keith in the sitcom, which later had multiple versions. MacIntosh’s management company released a statement informing Ewen’s fans of the tragic news.

The statement read, “With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved comedy genius, Ewen MacIntosh. His family thanks all who supported him, especially Willow Green Care Home. There will be a private cremation for family & close friends soon and a celebratory memorial later in the year.” However, there is no clarity on the cause of the actor’s death.

Tributes to MacIntosh came in from all over the world, demonstrating how much his fans cherished him. The actor’s co-star, Ricky Gervais, from The Office, mourned his death. Gervis took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP.”

Exploring Ewen MacIntosh’s Life And Career

Ewen MacIntosh stepped into the industry in the early 2000s but got noticed after playing the Big Keith in The Office, UK version. Getting applauded for the impeccable comic timing, MacIntosh landed a similar kind of role after the conclusion of the sitcom. The actor was later seen in comedy TV shows, including Miranda and Little Britain. The British actor reunited with his The Office lead, Ricky Gervais, in a Netflix series, After Life. The Cabin Pressure star celebrated his 50th birthday on December 25th, 2023.

Ewen MacIntosh On Playing The Iconic Character Of Big Keith

MacIntosh became widely famous for his character, Big Keith. In an interview with an entertainment portal, the actor recalled his first encounter with his fans, where they called him by the sitcom name. He also shared that, not only on the streets, but he was famous as Big Keith on the sets as well.

He said, “I wouldn’t say it’s common, but it’s recurring. It’s even happened on sets, which is the last place you’d expect. They feel awful about it as well, which is amusing because I’m not really that bothered.” The actor will be remembered for his way of spreading laughter for a long, long time.

