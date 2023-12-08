Who was Forest Whitaker's ex-wife, Keisha Nash? Exploring her life, career, and relationship with the actor

The sudden demise of Keisha Nash-Whitaker at the mere age of 51 has left everybody shocked. Known for her roles in Proud, has also been known for her past relationship with the Academy Award winner, Forest Whitaker. The duo’s daughter shared an overwhelming note for her mother through her social media account, confirming Keisha’s death.

Explore the life journey of Keisha Nash

Born on March 8, 1972, in Boston, Massachusetts, Keisha Nash was more than a Hollywood figure; she was a woman of diverse talents. Her journey started as a model, represented by Ford Models and Elite Model Management. Keisha made her mark in acting with a role in the 2004 drama film Proud and later stepped into the world of film production, executive producing Kassim the Dream in 2008. She has also made appearances in multiple TV shows.

Beyond the glitz of the entertainment industry, Keisha was a successful entrepreneur. In 2007, she co-launched the luxury cosmetics line Kissable Couture along with makeup artist A.J. Crimson, showcasing seven perfect lip glosses. Known for her ambition, Keisha's career was a testament to her diverse skills.

The news of Keisha Nash-Whitaker passing on 7 December 2023, at the age of 51 sent shockwaves through her family, friends, and fans. True, her daughter with Forest Whitaker, took to Instagram to bid farewell, as retrieved via Deadline , expressing profound love and gratitude. The emotional Instagram story read, “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond. The most beautiful woman in the world … thank you for teaching me every single thing I know. I’ll see you in my dreams and I’ll feel you in my heart.”

Keisha Nash divorced Forest Whitaker after more than decades of marriage

Keisha's life was intertwined with Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker. The two first crossed paths on the set of 'Blown Away' in 1994. Their connection grew, leading to a picturesque wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, in 1996. The couple shared the joys and challenges of parenthood, raising their kids together. However, after 22 years of marriage, the couple decided to part ways, with Forest filing for divorce in 2018. The divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences,' marked the end of a chapter for the once inseparable pair.

Keisha Nash-Whitaker's journey was one of talent, ambition, and love. As we reflect on her remarkable career, her contributions to the entertainment industry are surely remarkable.

