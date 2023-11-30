Who was Frances Sternhagen? Exploring the life, and career of the Sex and the City actress amid her passing

Frances Sternhagen, the iconic Broadway performer acclaimed with two Tony Awards, nominated for an additional five, and celebrated for her humorously stern depiction of Esther Clavin, the assertive mother of the irksome postman Cliff Claven on Cheers, passed away on November 27, 2023, due to natural causes at the age of 93.

The iconic actress Frances Sternhagen passed away at 93

The news of her demise was shared by her son, actor John Carlin, through an Instagram announcement. Carling wrote, “Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday.” Here's everything you need to know about the Sex and the City actress.

ALSO READ: Celebrities react to Beyoncé's mom after she slams skin lightening allegations, featuring Keke Palmer, Octavia Spencer, and more

Early Life and Education

Born on January 13, 1930, in Washington, D.C., Frances Sternhagen's journey into the world of acting began with a childhood steeped in artistic influences. At Vassar College, she became the leader of the Drama Club after captivating a giggling college audience in a campus dining hall. Her portrayal of a scene from Richard II, where she took on the role of Richard himself, left the crowd in awe. As she grew, her passion for the performing arts flourished, eventually leading her to pursue formal education in drama.

The Broadway breakthrough

Sternhagen's ascent to stardom took root on the illustrious stages of Broadway. Her debut in the 1955 production of The Good Soup marked the beginning of a remarkable journey, with each performance showcasing her talent and dedication to the craft. New York became the backdrop for her early success, setting the stage for a Broadway career that would become the stuff of legend.

Best movies and TV Shows of Frances Sternhagen

On Golden Pond (1981)

Misery (1990)

Starting Over (1979)

The Mist (2007)

Cheers (1982-1993)

Sex and The City (1998)

Tony and Other Awards

Sternhagen clinched two Tony Awards, both for Best Supporting Actress (Dramatic). The first came in 1974 for her standout performance in the original Broadway production of Neil Simon's The Good Doctor, and the second in 1995 for her role in the revival of The Heiress. Her stellar contributions earned her nominations for five additional Tony Awards. Among these were her roles in the original Broadway productions of Equus (1975) and On Golden Pond (1979), as well as her performances in Lorraine Hansberry's The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window (1972), the musical Angel (1978) inspired by Thomas Wolfe's Look Homeward, Angel, and her part in the 2002 revival of Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven.

Advertisement

Frances Sternhagen's most unforgettable roles

While Sternhagen's talent transcended the confines of Broadway, her portrayal of Esther Clavin on the beloved TV series Cheers remains etched in the memories of fans. Her comedically stern depiction of the demanding mother of postman Cliff Claven showcased her versatility and left an indelible mark on the world of television.

Personal life

During her time in graduate school, Sternhagen crossed paths with Thomas A. Carlin, and the two tied the knot in 1956. Their marriage endured until his passing in 1991, and together, they raised a family of four sons and two daughters.

A fixture in New Rochelle, New York, Sternhagen called the city her longtime home. She passed away at the age of 93 on November 27, 2023, peacefully at her residence.

ALSO READ: Who is Paris Hilton's brother Barron Hilton? Exploring his career, life, and relationship with the reality TV star