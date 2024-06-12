Who Was Françoise Hardy? A Look At Iconic French Singer, Actress, And Model's Life As She Passes Away At 80

Françoise Hardy, an acclaimed French singer, actress, and model, whose melancholic music and timeless beauty entranced fans worldwide in the 1960s and beyond, passed away at age 80. The news of her demise was made public on June 11 by her son, Thomas Dutronc, who wrote “Maman est partie” (Mom is gone) on Instagram. He did not provide any additional details.

Hardy had battled lymphatic and laryngeal cancer over the last two decades since first being diagnosed with the former condition in 2004. Her health had been in decline ever since.

Hardy broke out in 1962 with her hit single Tous les garçons et les filles, which topped the music charts in her homeland and several other countries. She followed that up with a second French No. 1 hit, C’est à l’amour auquel je pense, the next year.

Through the ‘60s, optimizing the ye-ye wave, Hardy amassed almost a dozen Top 10 singles in France and scored nine Top 10 albums throughout her career, including the most recent one in 2018. She remains one of the best-selling French musicians of all time.

Hardy also became popular in Belgium, Germany, and Canada. She partially tasted fame in the UK with three of her mid-'60s Top 30 singles but never charted in the U.S. Still, she ranked No. 162 on Rolling Stone’s 2023 list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, credited for legitimizing French and Gallic heat simultaneously.

Hardy had an equally illustrious acting career

Born on January 17, 1944, in the middle of an air raid in Nazi-occupied Paris and raised in the city of love mostly by her mother, Hardy seamlessly balanced an acting career with her accomplished musical line of work.

She is better known to the American audience as the star of John Frankenheimer’s road racing drama Grand Prix. The movie, which also starred James Garner and Eva Marie Saint, won three Oscars for sound, sound effects, and editing.

However, Hardy “far preferred music to cinema,” she admitted to the New York Times in 2018. “Music and Chanson allow you to go deep into yourself and how you feel, while cinema is about playing a part, playing a character who might be miles away from who you are,” she explained.

Hardy also authored several fiction and nonfiction books in her life and became a model for designers like Yves Saint Laurent.

She was married to fellow French singer-songwriter Jacques Dutronc in the 1980s, and they had one child, Thomas, also a musician.